CHARLESTON — The number of farms in West Virginia totaled 22,500 in 2022, up 200 farms from 2021. The total land in farms was 3.50 million acres, unchanged from 2021. The average farm size was 156 acres, down one acre from 2021.
The West Virginia number of farms in the $1,000 - $9,999 economic sales class totaled 16,300 in 2022, up 200 farms from 2021. Land in farms for this sales class totaled 1.50 million acres, unchanged from 2021. The average farm size for this sales class was 92 acres, down one acre from 2021.
The West Virginia number of farms in the $10,000 - $99,999 economic sales class totaled 5,400 in 2022, unchanged from 2021. Land in farms for this sales class totaled 1.40 million acres, unchanged from 2021. The average farm size for this sales class was 259 acres, unchanged from 2021.
The West Virginia number of farms in the $100,000 - $249,999 economic sales class totaled 370 in 2022, unchanged from 2021. Land in farms for this sales class totaled 270,000 acres, unchanged from 2021. The average farm size for this sales class was 730 acres, unchanged from 2021.
The West Virginia number of farms in the $250,000 - $499,999 economic sales class totaled 130 in 2022, unchanged from 2021. Land in farms for this sales class totaled 110,000 acres, unchanged from 2021. The average farm size for this sales class was 846 acres, unchanged from 2021.
The West Virginia number of farms in the $500,000 - $999,999 economic sales class totaled 150 in 2022, unchanged from 2021. Land in farms for this sales class totaled 110,000 acres, unchanged from 2021. The average farm size for this sales class was 733 acres, unchanged from 2021.
The West Virginia number of farms in the $1,000,000 or more economic sales class totaled 150 in 2022, unchanged from 2021. Land in farms for this sales class totaled 110,000 acres, unchanged from 2021. The average farm size for this sales class was 733 acres, unchanged from 2021.
The number of farms in the United States for 2022 is estimated at 2,002,700, down 9,350 farms from 2021. The number of farms increased in all sales classes except the $1,000-$9,999 and $10,000-$99,999 sales classes. In 2022, 50.8 percent of all farms had less than $10,000 in sales and 81.4 percent of all farms had less than $100,000 in sales. In 2022, 7.5 percent of all farms had sales of $500,000 or more.
Total land in farms, at 893,400,000 acres, decreased 1,900,000 acres from 2021. The biggest change for 2022 is that producers in Sales Class $100,000 - $249,999 operated 1,620,000 fewer acres than in 2021. In 2022, 30.0 percent of all farmland was operated by farms with less than $100,000 in sales, while 41.2 percent of all farmland was operated by farms with sales of $500,000 or more.
The average farm size for 2022 is 446 acres, up from 445 acres the previous year. Average farm size increased in the $1,000,000 or more sales class and decreased or remained unchanged in all other sales classes.
