CHARLESTON — The number of farms in West Virginia totaled 22,500 in 2022, up 200 farms from 2021. The total land in farms was 3.50 million acres, unchanged from 2021. The average farm size was 156 acres, down one acre from 2021. 

The West Virginia number of farms in the $1,000 - $9,999 economic sales class totaled 16,300 in 2022, up 200 farms from 2021. Land in farms for this sales class totaled 1.50 million acres, unchanged from 2021. The average farm size for this sales class was 92 acres, down one acre from 2021. 

