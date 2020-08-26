CHARLESTON — Hay production in West Virginia is forecast to increase this year.
The Aug. 1 forecast released by the USDA’s statistical service said the state should produce 918,000 tons of hay, excluding alfalfa, up 68,000 tons from 2019. The area harvested is expected to total 510,000 acres, up 10,000 acres from the previous year.
Average yield per acre is forecast at 1.80 tons, up 0.10 tons per acre from 2019.
The USDA released its national Aug. 1 forecasts late last week as well, compared to 2019 production:
• Corn production for grain: 15.3 billion bushels, up 12 percent.
• Corn yield: 181.8 bushels per acre, up 14.4 bushels.
• Oats production: 64.9 million bushels, up 22 percent.
• Winter wheat production for grain: 1.20 billion bushels, down 8 percent.
• Alfalfa and Alfalfa mixtures hay production: 51.7 million tons, down 6 percent.
• All other hay production: 73.6 million tons, down 1 percent.
• All tobacco production: 372.0 million pounds, down 20 percent.
• Burley tobacco production: 77.4 million pounds, down 17 percent.
• Soybean production for beans: 4.42 billion bushels, up 25 percent.
• Barley production: 176.0 million bushels, up 4 percent.
• Apple production: 10.7 billion pounds, down 3 percent.
• Peach production: 645,500 tons, down 5 percent.
