Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

At any chance meeting in a public place, history, time, space — everything stops if 2 Hampshire County school bus drivers stop to compare notes. Kids, after attending hundreds of these meetings as “Mr. Stephanie” (I’m bus 76 driver Ms. Stephanie’s husband) I know that the majority of these school bus drivers care about you way more than you might imagine.

Whether they are right or wrong, the consensus is that when kids start using so called “adult” language, it’s understood that they are on the slippery slope to further trouble. It’s odd that profanity is called “adult” language — nobody outgrows beneficial adult practices, but most of us eventually outgrow profanity or at least save it for those special private moments such as stepping on a yellow jacket nest. In such instances a reversal of one’s personal evolution is excusable.

