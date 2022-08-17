At any chance meeting in a public place, history, time, space — everything stops if 2 Hampshire County school bus drivers stop to compare notes. Kids, after attending hundreds of these meetings as “Mr. Stephanie” (I’m bus 76 driver Ms. Stephanie’s husband) I know that the majority of these school bus drivers care about you way more than you might imagine.
Whether they are right or wrong, the consensus is that when kids start using so called “adult” language, it’s understood that they are on the slippery slope to further trouble. It’s odd that profanity is called “adult” language — nobody outgrows beneficial adult practices, but most of us eventually outgrow profanity or at least save it for those special private moments such as stepping on a yellow jacket nest. In such instances a reversal of one’s personal evolution is excusable.
In my home state, I spent considerable time with kids who could grow a full mustache and sideburns by age 10. These were mostly Mafiosi heirs apparent. I’m to understand that Mafia figures don’t outgrow profanity, but that’s really the stuff of television and movies. Those with whom I have spoken talk with a calm elegance which is difficult enough to do with a thick Jersey accent and impossible if you handicap your dignity by cussing.
Yet, while still little cosa nostra pups, they cuss with such intensity that profanity is often interwoven not only into sentences but into words. I actually heard the following; “You might not get busted for stealing a car but you’ll be an a#@*¢%complice.” But, from what I’ve seen, they outgrow it.
Anyway, for lack of proper guidance, profanity was a habit that I had to work hard to overcome. It all started around age 10 when I was surprised and thrilled with the novelty of cussing in the presence of adults and thus entering their exalted realm.
I largely blame my maternal grandfather, Grant Cornett. That’s right — Cornett as in 2/3rds of the population of Eastern Kentucky.
With most important family history, very little trickles down to the present. It is known that Grant Cornett’s young family lived in a remote log cabin so far out of the way that births sometimes weren’t officially recorded until months after — if at all. This was evidenced by a letter I found from whatever smidgen of officialdom existed at Line Fork Creek, Ky., when my mother tried to obtain her birth certificate in order to apply for a New Jersey driver’s license in 1960.
As far as I could gather, a physical search up the hollows by the local Justice of the Peace was necessary, asking old folks, presumably midwives and such, for anecdotal evidence of the 1936 birth.
It is known that my grandfather was in the U.S. Army stationed first in Alaska then the Philippines. There, it was “too hot to live” according to him. His combat experience there involved the dispatching of at least one swordsman. The sidearm that he used was described as a .45-caliber revolver with 3 shell clips in a half-moon shape that were fed into the cylinder.
Sorry to get so technical, but this weapon would have pre-dated the model 1911 .45 semi-automatic issued to soldiers in World War I. This would seem to indicate that this was during one of the native Philippine uprisings after the archipelago was ceded to the U.S. by Spain in 1902, but prior to “The Great War.”
Back home after the service, he was quite active in backwoods liquor production. Apart from that, he trapped, hunted and farmed. Either the coal companies considered the people of Letcher County still too uncivilized to persuade to sacrifice their land and retreated with muzzleloader slugs cutting the leaves overhead or my grandfather decided that he wasn’t built for the mines. Anyway, he and his large family arrived in New Jersey in 1941 looking for work.
He worked as an itinerant farm manager. On one farm, his duties included collecting horse urine for use in cough medicine. (You heard it here first.)
Eventually, he fell into the perfect arrangement as caretaker of the Collins Estate (as in Harper Collins) at Princeton, New Jersey. The estate was actually nearer to the quaint little village of Hopewell, but the prestigious Princeton address seems to extend as far as Lake Michigan.
I can’t guess the size of the estate with its massive stone mansion, swimming pool, tennis courts and stocked game preserve.
In all the years that I hunted there, I never found the end of it. The Collins’ were swells from the Golden Era — the real deal. Of course, the sport of fox hunting or “riding to hounds” was popular with this set. The estate also featured an extensive riding stable and kennel.
During one of the many weeks that I stayed there, the stables and kennel were empty, presumably due to the Collins’ participating in a hunt elsewhere — India, perhaps. My grandfather was left with orders to use the opportunity to give the stables a thorough cleaning — more so than the usual. Though of tender years, I was judged to be old enough to do my share and was issued the requisite boots and manure fork.
My grandfather had a voice like Walter Brennan’s which complimented his Kentucky mountain accent. I never heard him cuss until that day. Still, it was only in a practical manner as he directed my cousin Freddy and myself. “Freddy, that (sword) needs to go into the wheelbarrow.” “Teddy, when it gets full, dump the (s-word) behind the chicken house.” Then I heard Freddy use the same word, also in a purely technical manner.
Inspired and emboldened, I waited for the opportunity and let loose a few s-words myself and discovered that as long as I was busily handling this material, I could use this word as liberally as I pleased. And so I went on happily shoveling and s-wording not realizing that I was being taken advantage of.
My grandfather and Freddy leaned on their shovels, occasionally supervising while making sure that I had plenty of opportunities to use that word. I didn’t get a cent.
I should have figured out then that by using profanity, we identify with a baser culture and are more likely to be taken advantage of. Maybe that’s what my grandfather was trying to teach me — I wish I had caught on.
Profanity is loser language.
First published Aug. 9, 2017
