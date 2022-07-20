OAKLAND, Md. — Four Southern States cooperatives in the 3-state region have announced plans to merge into an all-new organization, Freedom Ag and Energy Cooperative.
The boards of directors of the Southern States in Winchester, Petersburg, Buckhannon and Oakland, Md., have all approved the merger.
Before the process is complete, the members of each cooperative must also approve the deal, with those votes expected by early August. Once finalized, the merger will be effective on Jan. 1.
The new, combined Freedom Ag and Energy Cooperative will have additional flexibility to capitalize on competitive advantages in local and global agriculture markets. The 4 cooperatives have a long history of serving the agricultural needs of their respective areas.
The merger will allow the locations to take advantage of the synergies in their core businesses – petroleum products, agronomy, feed and farm supply, and retail – to strengthen their overall financial position while safeguarding members’ equity and patronage.
No jobs will be eliminated, and overall employment is expected to increase over the next 12 months.
