FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, June 8, 2020
BOARD CATTLE:
Steers: 100 – 500 lbs.: $168; 75 – 675 lbs.: $148.
LAMBS: 57
Hi Choice & Prime: $120-182.50;Slaughter Ewes: $75-102.50.
KID GOATS: 41
20-40 lbs.: $210;40-60 lbs.: $230-325; 60-80 lbs.: $317-327.50.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 84 - Utility & Comm: $58-76; Canner & Cutter: $47-64; Cutter & BNG: $40-47.
Bulls: 5 - 1-2: $91-110.
Stock Cows: 25 - Beef Bred: $725-1,250; Pairs: $875-1,500.
FEEDER CATTLE: 722
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $165-168; 400-500 lbs. - $150-156; 500-600 lbs. - $147-152.50; 600-700 lbs. - $138-148; 700-800 lbs. - $129-134; 900-1100 lbs. - $127.50. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $150-165; 400-500 lbs. - $142-144; 500-600 lbs. - $141; 600-700 lbs. - $137. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $141; 400-500 lbs. - $129; 500-600 lbs. - $125; 600-700 lbs. - $132.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $126-141; 400-500 lbs. - $135; 500-600 lbs. - $115-129.50; 600-700 lbs. - $110-117; 700-800 lbs. - $110; 800-900 lbs. - $97. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $121-126; 400-500 lbs. - $108-123; 500-600 lbs. - $120; 600-700 lbs. - $116.50; 700-800 lbs. - $101. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $110; 400-500 lbs. - $111-118; 500-600 lbs. - $107.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $156; 400-500 lbs. - $143-147; 500-600 lbs. - $120-143; 600-700 lbs. - $121-131; 700-800 lbs. - $116; $900-1,100 lbs. - $105. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $136-154; 400-500 lbs. - $134-139; 500-600 lbs. - $125; 600-700 lbs. - $106-121; 800-900 lbs. - $101. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $118; 400-500 lbs. - $131; 500-600 lbs. - $128.
Total: 939
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Next state graded feeder sale, June 15. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, June 8, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $120; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $100.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $100.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $119; Medium to Good: Up to $105.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $118; Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $78; Light: Up to $74.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $100;Light: Up to $76.
Cows: Utility: $60-70.50; Comm. To Good: $40-56; Culls: $34 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $70;Medium to Good: Up to $55; Bob Calves: $12 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $110.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $100.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $160.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, June 6, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $140.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $130.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $120.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $84.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Good: Up to $88;Light - Up to $88.
Bulls: Light: Up to $76.
Cows: Utility: Up to $55-72;Canners: Up to $40-54; Culls: $38 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm - Up to $100.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm - Up to $65.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $200.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $51; Heavy: Up to $47; Light: Up to $45.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $65.
Sows: Up to $30.
Male Hogs: Up to $10.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $175; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $165; 30-60 lbs.: $190.
Sheep: Up to $112.50.
Goats: By Head – Large: $150-400; Medium: $50-150; Small: $10-60; Kids: Up To $130.
Hay: 1st cut: Up to $4.10.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, June 3, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 62 Head
Breakers 75-80% Dressing: Average - $68-71. High - $73-74. Low - $60-66.
Boners 80-85% Dressing: Average - $63-69.50. Low - $55-62.
Lean 85-90% Dressing: Average - $54-64. Low - $45-53.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 4 Head
YG #1: 1600-2200 lbs. - $99-109. High Dressing: 1698 lbs. - At $117.
FED CATTLE: 12 Head
Slaughter Steers: High Choice: 1475-1600 lbs. - $116-120.
Slaughter Holstein: High Choice: 1300-1400 lbs. - $85-94.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 84 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: Number 1: 95-120 lbs. - $95-115; 80-94 lbs. - $80-92. Number 2: 95-120 lbs. - $80-95; 80-94 lbs. - $55-75.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-110 lbs. - $125-135.
Beef Calves: 98-110 lbs. - $130-150.
Individual: 90 lbs. Heifer - At $250.
FEEDERS: 59 Head
Steers: Medium & Large 1 & 2: 400-550 lbs. - $155-160.
Heifers: Medium & Large 1 & 2: 400-500 lbs. - $130-150; 500-600 lbs. - $122-140; 600-750 lbs. - $110-120; 800-950 lbs. - $87-107.
Bulls: Medium & Large 1 & 2: 200-400 lbs. - $140-162; 400-600 lbs. - $150-160; 700-900 lbs. - $112-124; 550-650 lbs. - $122.50-130; 900-1000 lbs. - $92-116.
Angus: 1 Head
1476 lbs. - At $130.
STOCK COWS: 31 Head
Pairs: $1000-1375.
Cows Bred 5-8 Months: $900-1100.
Short Breds: $600-1000.
REPLACEMENT DAIRY: 1 Head
Fresh Heifer: At $725.
LAMBS: 58 Head - Sold by the cwt.
50-70 lbs. - $190-225; 70-80 lbs. - $190-215.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 12 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: 100-180 lbs. - $110-140.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 18 Head - Sold by the head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 50-70 lbs. - $150-170. Selection 2: 30-70 lbs. - 95-130.
Nannies: Selection 1: 80-100 lbs. - $150-190.
Billies: Selection 1: 100-120 lbs. - $230-275.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows & Gilts - 48 Head
240-290 lbs. - $30-40; 290-325 lbs. - $35-46; 325-390 lbs. - $30-38.
SOWS: 17 Head - All price per cwt.
450-550 lbs. - $19-24; 600-725 lbs. - $18-21.50.
STOCK BOARS: 5 Head
200-290 lbs. - $21-37. 1 at 302 lbs. - At $16.
FEEDER PIGS: 68 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2: 25-40 lbs. - $60-80; 40-50 lbs. - $68-76.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: US 1-2: 120-180 lbs. - $57-66.
Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.