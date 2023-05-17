Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

In 1943, at the height of World War II, U.S. coins of the smallest denomination – pennies – were made of steel. 

Copper was needed to make ammunition and likewise battleships. There were still plenty of 1943 steel pennies around when I started school in 1958.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.