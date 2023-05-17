In 1943, at the height of World War II, U.S. coins of the smallest denomination – pennies – were made of steel.
Copper was needed to make ammunition and likewise battleships. There were still plenty of 1943 steel pennies around when I started school in 1958.
Those little sealed paper cartons of milk that they handed out in school cost 3 cents. Given the typical kindergarten student’s propensity for losing things, parents were advised to tie up their child’s milk money in a small handkerchief or similar contrivance.
This precaution helped the teacher keep the milk line moving. I’ve seen the occasional student come up short on milk money, having lost part of his funding on the school bus or in the sandbox.
You didn’t want to be that kid. No, it’s not a lot of money. However, to use Mark Twain’s analogy of a hen that lays an egg and cackles “as if she laid an asteroid,” a teacher who grew up on the farm during the Great Depression can make a similar fuss over the inconvenience and the loss of personal finances that she sometimes had to kick in.
My father, ever the science nut, issued me a tiny magnet — probably from an electric motor — and told me to keep it in my pants pocket. My parents then took care to always give me my milk money in steel pennies, which would stick to the magnet and thus wouldn’t get lost.
I’ve since wondered whether those pennies, themselves having become magnetized, caused any problems at the bank.
I was told, in no uncertain terms, that if I found a 1943 penny that didn’t stick to the magnet I was to guard it with my life — even to forgo my little carton of Raritan Valley Farms milk if necessary.
As the story goes, only 12 copper pennies were minted in 1943, making them one of the rarest collector coins. At last report, the entire dozen hadn’t yet been found (equally rare is the 1944 steel). The last one of these coins to turn up sold for $250,000.
For the unscrupulous among us; Yes, in a very simple home operation it is possible to copper plate a steel penny. Forget it – it’s been tried.
The magnet tells all.
But on this late spring day in 1958, the milk line queued up behind a small, refrigerated milk delivery truck beneath a spreading maple tree.
We ate our lunches that our moms had packed for us on tablecloths spread on the grass. On that day, we were visiting the Auten farm.
These little day trips were an informal affair. The farms we visited belonged to teachers, school bus drivers and so on. We visited an extensive greenhouse operation owned by the head janitor, Eddie Burton.
Our “official” class trips had to be planned well in advance. Huge Greyhound-type buses had to be chartered and arrangements had to be made with the destination.
Over the years, these would include riding the Hudson River ferry, touring Admiral Dewey’s flagship and visiting the site where General Washington crossed the Delaware. Less nautical destinations included Philadelphia’s Franklin Institute, New York’s Museum of Natural History, the U.N. and even a Ford assembly plant. We were required to dress up — tie and jacket, the whole bit.
These farm visits were spur-of-the-moment by comparison. A driver — defined as anyone who could manage the bus’s crashbox transmission — would be nominated and away we would go.
We visited the Van Nuys farm at Belle Meade, where scientists from Rutgers University first developed and refined the process of artificial insemination for dairy cattle in 1930. There were no demonstrations — this was kindergarten so there existed some likelihood that some of us still hadn’t been indoctrinated regarding the basic principle involved. Besides, the sight of a newly expelled calf placenta was shocking enough.
Another trip took us to the tiny village of Triangle, named for an unusual railroad confluence there. At Triangle, we visited Ammerman’s apple orchard. I’ve always loved apple orchards and still do — especially the old style with their larger, more widely spaced trees.
This orchard would have a special significance in my adolescent years. My grandfather was a friend of Mr. Ammerman and was allotted a piece of ground at the orchard for his truck-farm operation.
I was in the process of being groomed — reluctantly — to take over the family’s precision metal tubing business. My father sent me to help my grandfather with the tomato harvest in hopes that the heat and hard labor would cure my intense interest in agriculture and cause me to embrace that indoor world of noise, concrete floors and fluorescent lights.
It didn’t work.
I was thinking about how these farm visits would work out today in this era of litigation.
Back in the day, any minor injury was considered the fault of the victim. These occasions were then used as an object lesson based on the belief that what doesn’t kill you just makes you stronger.
“See there. Now you know how an electric fence works and why you shouldn’t tease the goose. Good for ya.”
I assumed that the era of the elementary-school farm trip must be over and lamented the same to the Old Hippie, a Hampshire County school bus driver. She was quick to inform me that the tradition was still very much alive, having driven on a few such trips herself.
Great. Keep up the good work, Hampshire teachers. As for the copper 1943 penny, after 60 years, the search continues but I think I’m getting vibes.
First published May 15, 2019.
