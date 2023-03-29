Weather during the month of March has been a mix of warm and cooler temperatures with winds and rain. High winds caused some damage in parts of the region. Farming activities for the month included watching for frost on fruit trees, calving and lambing. 

For the week ending March 5, the week began with a low-pressure area passing north of West Virginia. It brought warm, wet and windy weather for Monday and into Tuesday. The clouds and showers cleared out early on Tuesday as high pressure took hold. Temperatures were somewhat cooler than the previous day. Wednesday was mostly sunny and warm under high pressure. Beginning early on Thursday an area of low pressure passed to the north of the State. This low pressure pulled a complex air mass into the region. A warm front, followed by a cold front produced clouds and showers. A short lull in the weather on Friday preceded a stronger cold front Friday evening. This cold front produced more showers, breezy winds, and some strong thunderstorms. The area of low pressure finally moved off early on Saturday. High pressure took hold on Saturday and lasted through the end of the week. Nearly all stations reported at, or above normal precipitation and all stations reported 5 to 10 degrees above normal. 

