Weather during the month of March has been a mix of warm and cooler temperatures with winds and rain. High winds caused some damage in parts of the region. Farming activities for the month included watching for frost on fruit trees, calving and lambing.
For the week ending March 5, the week began with a low-pressure area passing north of West Virginia. It brought warm, wet and windy weather for Monday and into Tuesday. The clouds and showers cleared out early on Tuesday as high pressure took hold. Temperatures were somewhat cooler than the previous day. Wednesday was mostly sunny and warm under high pressure. Beginning early on Thursday an area of low pressure passed to the north of the State. This low pressure pulled a complex air mass into the region. A warm front, followed by a cold front produced clouds and showers. A short lull in the weather on Friday preceded a stronger cold front Friday evening. This cold front produced more showers, breezy winds, and some strong thunderstorms. The area of low pressure finally moved off early on Saturday. High pressure took hold on Saturday and lasted through the end of the week. Nearly all stations reported at, or above normal precipitation and all stations reported 5 to 10 degrees above normal.
For the week ending March 12, high pressure was in place Monday as the week began, but began to move off to the east as the day continued. Mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures were replaced by increasing clouds through the day. A weak cold front passed over West Virginia late Monday and into Tuesday producing isolated, light rain showers. Tuesday began mostly cloudy and cool behind the cold front as northerly air filtered into the region. High pressure began to build again later Tuesday and clear out the post frontal clouds. The rest of Tuesday through Thursday was dominated by high pressure with few clouds and seasonable to slightly cool temperatures due to northerly winds. Rain showers began Friday morning and the rain changed over to snow in the higher elevations. The mountain snow showers ended early Saturday as more cold air moved into the region. Temperatures over the weekend dropped into the 20s in some locations, potentially causing problems with any plants already starting to bloom. Light rain / drizzle continued through Sunday. West Virginia was drier than normal this week.
For the week ending March 19, the cooler than normal weather pattern continued from the previous week into this week. The week began with temperatures 10 to 15 degrees below normal and snow showers across the State. High pressure began to move into the region on Tuesday, but snow showers and breezy winds continued in the higher elevations. Temperatures continued to drop with most highs only in the 30s and lows in the 20s and teens. Wednesday was warm and dry as the high pressure settled in over West Virginia. Radiational cooling under clear skies allowed temperatures to cool to well below freezing again early Thursday. With southern wind flow and diurnal heating, the high temperatures on Thursday were above average for this time of year. Rain showers ahead of the next front began early Friday and lasted through the afternoon as the cold front crossed. Temperatures dropped on Saturday to below normal as a reinforcing cold front brought more brisk air from the north. Sunday was clear and very cold. Overall, West Virginia was dry and cold this week.
For the week ending March 26, West Virginia began cold and clear under high pressure on Monday. Tuesday was mostly clear under high pressure. Clouds increased overnight into Wednesday as an area of instability approached from the southwest. This zone of instability brought some light rain showers and warmer temperatures than the previous days. Moderate precipitation ahead of the next cold front began to spread from the northwest to southeast early in the day on Thursday, and with a southerly wind, temperatures warmed to above normal. Because of the slow movement of the front, precipitation continued through Friday and into the weekend. The cold front passed through the State early Saturday with strong winds following. Although breezy, the weather cleared up by Saturday afternoon. Sunday was sunny with near normal temperatures. At the end of the week, West Virginia was around five degrees over normal and most stations received greater than average precipitation.
Week ending 3/5: Williamson and Charleston had the highest recorded temperature of 81 degrees. Elkins and Beckley had the lowest recorded temperature of 24 degrees. The state average temperature was 47 degrees. Terra Alta had the highest recorded amount of precipitation with 1.81 inches. Charleston had the lowest recorded amount of precipitation with 0.72 inches. The state average precipitation was 1.30 inches.
Week ending 3/12: Williamson had the highest recorded temperature of 79 degrees. Terra Alta had the lowest recorded temperature of 16 degrees. The state average temperature was 39 degrees. Bluestone Dam had the highest recorded amount of precipitation with 0.58 inches. Wheeling had the lowest recorded amount of precipitation with 0.06 inches. The state average precipitation was 0.34 inches.
Week ending 3/19: Keyser and Williamson had the highest recorded temperature of 68 degrees. Beckley had the lowest recorded temperature of 9 degrees. The state average temperature was 34 degrees. Weston had the highest recorded amount of precipitation with 0.56 inches. Bluestone Dam had the lowest recorded amount of precipitation with 0.02 inches. The state average precipitation was 0.25 inches.
Week ending 3/26: Charleston and Williamson had the highest recorded temperature of 80 degrees. Beckley had the lowest recorded temperature of 9 degrees. The state average temperature was 50 degrees. Wheeling had the highest recorded amount of precipitation with 2.03 inches. Bluefield had the lowest recorded amount of precipitation with 0.37 inches. The state average precipitation was 1.12 inches.
