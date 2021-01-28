I spun the globe until the British Isles came into view.
Dang! I had hoped to find Scotland to be east of the Greenwich Line, aka the International Date Line that divides Greenwich, (London) England, and one day from the next. So who gives a fat rat what day it is in Scotland? The Review editors have long managed to slyly taunt me by having my column fall on the eves of holidays that I don’t celebrate; Christmas, Halloween, etc. Somehow, they’ve even managed to have this Wednesday column fall on Thanksgiving eve for 6 years running. However, this time I’m finding that they’ve really outdone themselves.
On this date in 1759, Scottish poet Robert Burns was born.
No, that doesn’t make this “Burns Day.” Quite appropriately, the haunting works of this poet are celebrated at night; this is Burns Night, a recognized holiday (night?) in Scotland (remember, Winter nights are longer there) and in dim little corners where lovers of ancient Scottish verse gather the world over.
Now, if Scotland had been on the other side of the Greenwich line, Burns Night would have been yesterday and the Review editor’s scheme would have been thwarted. But, alas, with the possible exception of a Shetland boulder or 2 far out to sea, it’s the same day in Scotland as it is in Hackensack.
I don’t do birthdays, either. Everybody gets born — it’s life’s accomplishments that I prefer to celebrate. Moreover, the only 2 birthday celebrations mentioned in the Bible involved executions; John the Baptist was beheaded and Pharaoh hung his baker. I kind of take my cue from that. Anyway, even if 60 is the new 40 — who wants to be reminded? Still, Burns Night is as good a time as any to enjoy the spirit and mystique of old Scottish verse.
Curious, I listened to a recording of a Burns recital. “Very interesting,” I thought. “I would like to hear it translated into English.” It was when I heard a song sung entirely in Gaelic that I realized that this IS the English version. No problem — I can enjoy words for what they are and savor the images there evoke. (On the downside, during Beethoven’s 9th, “Ode to Joy,” in German, my mind keeps putting Nazi uniforms on the male chorus. I really can’t help it — it just does.) I’m looking at a portrait of Robert Burns; such a baby-face. I expected a stern figure glaring down from among high cheekbones covered in thick sideBURNS. This clean-shaven child, though born in the coastal city of Ayrshire, bears the sharper Highland features. His hair is a bit dark for a Gael, but what artists can be relied upon to be consistent over a period of 220 years? If you’ve been following the math, you’ll realize that poor Mr. Burns never made it to 40. Among other endeavors, he kept returning to farming that unforgiving land. Hard labor combined with malnutrition ended his life in 1796 at 37 years of age.
You can only say “tomorrow’s another day” so many times — even at best, the plan always proves finite.
By the time this column goes to print, the city of Winchester Pipes and Drums will have already hosted their annual Robert Burns Dinner on Jan. 21. It’s not the correct date for Burns purists, but the Pipes and Drums probably wouldn’t get as fine a turnout midweek since the consumption of Scotch whiskey is an important part of the celebration. It does, however, cause one to wonder how this is dealt with in Scotland.
Funds from this event are used to support the band activities and scholarships to students hoping to study traditional Highland piping and drumming. (The only contact information I have is Rebecca Ebert, 411 S. Kent St., Winchester, VA 22601; phone 540-662-5780.) I left a voice mail there asking how a typical Burns Night celebration is conducted.
Brett Osborn called me back later in the week to outline the ceremony. Comparing his information to some obtained elsewhere, it appears that there is a well-established format to the festivities. First, opening remarks by the chairman. Next, a toast to the President of the United States, then a toast to the Queen of England. That’s 2 — see where this is heading?
I was taking notes on the back of my phone bill which kept scooting around the table so these may be out of order — I apologize. Next, the Selkirk Grace; there appears to be only one grace among the information I ‘ve compiled, but is not specifically designated as the Selkirk. o
“Some hae meat and canna eat — And some would eat that want it — But we hae meat, and we can eat — Sae let the Lord be thankit.” That’s not as difficult to understand as some Burns writing.
Let’s try a few line from “Address to a Haggis:” “Is there that o’re his French ragout — Or olio that wad staw a sow — Or fricassee wad mak her spew — Wi’ perfect sconner — Looks down wi’sneering, scornful ‘view — On sic a dinner?”
Got that? Okay, next comes the height of the evening’s pomp; The Piping in of the Haggis, a procession bringing the haggis, the whiskey (Scotch, of course) and a sword. Let’s take a look at the haggis. This delightful dish is made of oatmeal, onions and minced sheep organs stuffed (stoofed?) into a sheep’s stomach. (This may cause one to wonder if Pharaoh’s baker was Scottish.) I find even the best cut of mutton unappealing so I guess I would be out of the game haggis-wise. Likewise, I’m not fond of Scotch whiskey though I’m willing to concede that I may never have had a really good quality Scotch.
Next is the Address to the Haggis, a lengthy Burns poem recited while cutting into this (ahem) delicacy. Next, a toast to the lassies followed by a toast to the laddies and so on. An evening recital of Burns’ Scottish verse and some of his contemporaries follows. (I’m sure this gets easier as the festivities continue into the night.) The event is concluded with the singing of Auld Lang Syne), also authored by Burns.
In conclusion, I would like to attempt a brief bit of verse in the style of Robert Burns.
“An eve wi’ Rabbie on Sat’day — Aft Auld Lang Syne be sung — T’ home I easy fin’ me way — Come Sunday morn magoo t’ kirk overhung.”
First published Jan. 25, 2017
