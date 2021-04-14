LAKIN — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture will be hosting a farm training day from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, May 7, at the Lakin State Farm.
The event is tentatively scheduled to be held outdoors and social distancing will be observed. There is no cost to attend, but registration is required.
“As the state continues to lift restrictions, in an effort to get back to normal, agencies must start planning to host trainings and events, as well as restart the services we provide to our citizens. For the WVDA, this will be one of the first events we have held in-person since the pandemic hit,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kent Leonhardt. “I know our staff are itching to get back to doing what they do best, helping those who grow our food.”
The all-day event will cover topics including cold weather crops production, 4 seasons of growing, produce safety, farmers’ markets, the Senior Farmers’ Market Program, poultry processing and small egg production and high tunnels.
Those who attend will hear speakers from the WVDA, the Farmers Market Association, National Resource Conservation Service, the Western Conservation District, WVSU Extension Service and WVU Extension Service.
For more information or to register, contact Jessica Stricklen at 304-549-4013 or jstricklen@wvda.us.
