CHARLESTON — West Virginia produced more hay in 2020 than a year earlier, with both the acreage and the yield per acre increasing.
The state produced 1.035 million tons of hay on 540,000 acres, an average yield of 1.92 tons per acre, in 2020.
Those totals are up by 141,000 tons, 25,000 acres and 0w.18 tons per acre from 2019.
December’s stocks on hand at state farms were 770,000 tons, up 110,000 tons from 2019’s total of 660,000 tons.
Production of alfalfa dropped while all other hay grew enough to overcome the alfalfa decline.
Alfalfa harvested totaled 10,000 acres in 2020, down 5,000 acres from 2019. Yields in 2020 averaged 2.80 tons per acre, down 0.10 ton per acre from 2019. Production totaled 28,000 tons, down 16,000 tons from 2019. New seedings of alfalfa in 2020 are estimated at 1,000 acres, no change from 2019.
All other hay area harvested totaled 530,000 acres in 2020, up 30,000 acres from 2019. Yields averaged 1.90 tons per acre, up 0.20 ton per acre from 2019. Production totaled 1.01 million tons, up 157,000 tons from 2019.
Corn area planted for all purposes in 2020 totaled 51,000 acres, down 1,000 acres from 2019. Harvested area for grain totaled 38,000 acres, unchanged from 2019. The average yield of 144 bushels per acre was down 21 bushels from 2019. Production was 5.47 million bushels, down 798,000 bushels from 2019.
Corn for silage area harvested was 12,000 acres in 2020, unchanged from 2019. Yields averaged 19 tons per acre, down 1 ton per acre from 2019. Silage production was estimated at 228,000 tons, down 12,000 tons from 2019.
The number of maple syrup taps in 2020 was 75,000, down 5,000 from 2019. Yield per tap was 0.213 gallons, up from 0.175 gallons per tap in 2019. Production totaled 16,000 gallons in 2020, up 2,000 gallons from 2019.
The total area planted to principal crops in West Virginia totaled 591,000 acres in 2020, up 24,000 acres from 2019. Area harvested totaled 590,000 acres, up 25,000 acres from 2019.
Principal crops include acres planted to corn, soybeans, wheat and hay.
Crop comparisons across the United States:
• All wheat production: 1.83 billion bushels, down 5%.
• Winter Wheat production: 1.17 billion bushels, down 11%.
• 2021 Winter wheat seedings: 32.0 million acres, up 5% from 2020.
• 2020 Alfalfa seedings: 2.18 million acres, down 12% from 2019.
• Alfalfa hay production: 53.1 million tons, down 3%.
• All other hay production: 73.7 million tons, down less than 1%.
• All hay production: 126.8 million tons, down 2%.
• Corn planted for all purposes area: 90.8 million acres, up 1%.
• Corn for grain area harvested: 82.5 million acres, up 1%.
• Corn for grain production: 14.2 billion bushels, up 4%.
• Corn for grain yield: 172.0 bushels per acre, up 4.5 bushels per acre.
• Corn for silage harvested area: 6.72 million acres, up 2%.
• Corn for silage production: 138 million tons, up 3%.
• Corn for silage yield: 20.5 tons per acre, up 0.3 ton per acre.
• Soybean production: 4.14 billion bushels, up 16%.
• Soybean yield: 50.2 bushels per acre, up 2.8 bushels per acre.
• All tobacco production: 389 million pounds, down 17%.
• Oats production: 65.4 million bushels, up 23%.
• Maple syrup production: 4.37 million gallons, up 5%.
• Area planted to principal crops: 310.1 million acres, up 2%.
• Area harvested for principal crops: 291.7 million acres, up 2%.
Stocks of U.S. crops as of Dec. 1:
• Hay stocks on-farms: 84.0 million tons, down 1%.
• Corn stocks on-farms: 7.05 billion bushels, down less than 1%.
• Corn stocks off-farms: 4.28 billion bushels, up 1%.
• All wheat stocks on-farms: 483.5 million bushels, down 7%.
• All wheat stocks off-farms: 1.19 billion bushels, down 10%.
• Soybean stocks on-farms: 1.31 billion bushels, down 14%.
• Soybean stocks off-farms: 1.62 billion bushels, down 6%.
• Oats stocks on-farms: 28.8 million bushels, up 16%.
• Oats stocks off-farms: 28.8 million bushels, down 1%.
