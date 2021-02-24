Second in a series
The Preston Farmers Livestock Market has been around for quite a while.
They’ve been grading and selling cattle at the operation in Terra Alta since the 1930s. Much of that time market manager Delores Pomeroy has been on the payroll.
“I started working here in 1960. That’s been 60 years ago,” Pomeroy said. “ When I started, I can remember my uncle Lorenz Roy grading veal calves. They graded veal calves. They graded lambs.
“We’d take them down Sanders St. to Route 7, cross Route 7 with them and put them on the trains to take them to New York or New Jersey. A lot of the animals were transported by train back then. It wouldn’t be anything unusual to have hundreds of lambs and calves move out.”
In 1993, the market went from a privately owned operation to a co-op. Pomeroy was one of 50 local investors who put in money to keep it going. And over the years, she says, times have changed. Instead of large numbers of small animals moving through the market, now it’s mostly cattle.
On average, the market will see about 3,000 head of cattle a year.
“We have good quality cattle. We have several purebred producers in our area. In the spring we have a production sale,” she said. “They sell purebred bulls, commercial bulls, some purebred heifers.”
Buyers and sellers don’t just come from Preston County and surrounding West Virginia counties.
Pomeroy says with Maryland just three miles away and Pennsylvania just 18 miles away, they get their fair share of out-of-state animals moving through.
“We have a really good feedlot buyer who was originally from this area. His sons have a feedlot in Iowa. So that’s our main buyer for shipping cattle,” says Pomeroy.
Just like all West Virginia licensed livestock markets, the Preston Farmers Livestock Market is bonded, meaning when sellers put their cattle into the market, they know they’re assured of their money.
Pomeroy also takes pride in the market’s community involvement.
“Because of Covid, the Buckwheat Festival was closed this year. The 4-H and FFA students didn’t have anywhere to show their cattle or sell them,” explained Pomeroy. “So, they brought them here. The steer and hogs came in on a Wednesday and were judged the same day. Then on Thursday the lambs and goats came in. We had the sale on that Saturday. The response buyer-wise was outstanding.”
With 60 years under her belt, Pomeroy remains market co-manager along with her son Kenny.
“It’s the animals and farmers that keep me here. I’m getting older and slowing down, but I still enjoy it.”
The Preston Farmers Livestock Market sales take place weekly on Fridays at 2 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.