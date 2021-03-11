2,721 years is a long time. That’s about how long it’s been since an old Greek farmer and poet, named Hesiod, wrote to his brother about the life of a small farmer near Ascra, a town in Central Greece.
Hesiod’s farm and town no longer exist, but one of his poems, Works and Days, written around 700 B.C., has survived all those years. Reading that poem, you’d think he was writing about hay farmers in Hampshire County, West Virginia, circa 2021.
Hesiod’s poem to his brother is part sermon and part almanac. It describes the moral and spiritual values needed for successful farming and explains nature’s signals for proper planting and harvesting.
Hesiod is a spiritual man. He believes strongly in the power of Zeus (remember that Christ’s birth lays 700 years in the future) and the large family of Greek gods and goddesses. For Hesiod, praying—in his world, that includes burning incense and laying out food—plays a key role in the success of a farm. It’s important, Hesiod writes, to pray “both when you go to bed and when the morning comes, so the gods may be gracious to you in heart and spirit, so you may buy another’s holding and not another yours.” Hesiod believes that sincere prayer brings both spiritual and practical benefits, including financial strength.
Let’s fast forward to 2020 and comments from Kelly Smith, a hay maker from Augusta, who is very much alive today and who speaks for many veteran farmers when he says, “I can’t explain how I’ve done what I’ve done, built what I’ve built, how we have the land that we have. But I know when I started, it all started with prayer. Whatever the reasons for the outcome, I’m always going to give God the praise.” Smith’s faith in God echoes Hesiod’s respect for Zeus.
Hesiod is also an economic pragmatist. From his vantage point, laboring for profit—which is different from laboring to maximize profit—is not only morally sound but the truest path to prosperity. “When a man adds to what he has,” Hesiod writes, “he keeps away bright-eyed hunger; for if you add only a little to a little and do this often, soon that little will become big.” Practical advice for any age.
Hesiod scorns idleness. “Through work, men grow rich in flocks and substance, and working they are much better loved by men and gods,” Hesiod notes, and then adds, “Work is no disgrace; it is idleness that is a disgrace.” George Lease, a successful hay farmer in Slanesville, puts this sentiment into a more contemporary context: “You know, as a farmer, you don’t have time to sit down and watch a lot of TV.”
Beyond prayer and hard work, Hesiod describes another essential component in successful farming: neighbors. Even in Greece 2,720 years ago, neighbors could be good or bad. “A bad neighbor is as great a plague as a good one is a great blessing,” Hesiod writes. “He who enjoys a good neighbor has a precious possession.”
Jennings Omps, a veteran hay farmer in Bloomery, describes a time during his early years when he watched a friendly neighbor deal with a very rainy season. The neighbor was a no-till planter while Omps was still plowing up his fields. “We got 4 inches of rain at one time, by the 1st of May, I reckon. Couldn’t plant in time. I had a field plowed up over there and I watched it wash away. But his didn’t. After a couple of days, he’s down there planting corn, but mine is still wet. ‘Corn?’ I say. ‘Yeah, corn. I’m in good shape.’ Didn’t take me long to learn that lesson.”
Good or bad, a neighbor usually means competition. Taken to the extreme, competition can lead to betrayal, battles and outright war. The milder form, in Hesiod’s view, is friendly competition: a striving to do better than your neighbor. Hesiod assigns a goddess-like quality to this kind of competition, referring to her as “the kinder Strife” who “stirs up even the shiftless to toil. A man grows eager to work when he considers his neighbor. Neighbor vies with neighbor as he hurries after wealth.”
Maintaining friendly competition can be tricky, as Smith reminds us: “There’s a lot of friends who are in business in hay. You try to be competitive to get fields but you try not to step on other farmers’ toes either. But it is a business….”
The Greek farmers living in the 6th century BC—between 700 and 600 BC—probably spent their childhoods working for their fathers or uncles but, for the most part, were self-taught. They developed new farming methods by trial and error. No one went to school to learn how to farm. And so Hesiod fills Works and Days with practical farming advice keyed to the changing seasons: “Mark when you hear the voice of the crane, for she gives the signal for ploughing.” “Build barns in midsummer.” “Winnow Demeter’s holy grain when strong Orion first appears.”
Haymakers in Hampshire County still rely on subtle cues from nature to guide their day-to-day decisions. “When the hay rattles, it’s ready to go,” says Lease, describing when he decides to bale the hay he’s mowed in the previous few days. The haymaker’s work is still driven by the seasons: fixing equipment in winter, fertilizing in early spring, mowing into the fall before the days become too short.
And many hay farmers share Hesiod’s desire to pass along to the next generation their hard-won knowledge about haymaking: Lease has raised his son to be a farmer; Smith hopes to give school children an opportunity to see hay being made.
Although few of today’s hay farmers write poems, they still have still have a lot to say about haymaking. Lease sums up what many hay makers feel about their work: “I enjoy being in the field and seeing the finished product. That’s why I love doing what I do. When I get done, I’m like, ‘You’ve done a good job.’ When I take my load of hay to the dairyman and he says, ‘George, you’ve got a nice load of hay today,’ that makes me feel good.”
But many hay farmers recognize that their livelihood may not last long because of housing development, climate change, ill-conceived public policies and more lucrative opportunities for the next generation. When asked about the future of haymaking, Lease’s wife, Lisa Lease, observed, “If the growth in this county continues, there’s not going to be any future. The farms are being sold up, you know. To go out now and find a hundred-acre tract of land for haymaking—it’s not there.”
The small family farm may be imperiled, but Hesiod’s poem provides solace and hope. Many of the values and beliefs that motivated the farmers of ancient Greece remain tangible today: the essential goodness of honest labor, the guiding power of faith and prayer, and the spiritual impact of being outside, day after day and mostly alone. These values endure here in Hampshire County, West Virginia, in 2021. They are as important to farming as the land itself. If our community and our larger society can endorse and embrace these values, the small family farm has a good chance for survival—maybe even for another 2,720 years.
Notes: (1) Readers can find numerous online translations of Hesiod’s Works and Days. Quotes in this article came from a 1914 translation by Hugh Evelyn-White, available at https://people.sc.fsu.edu/~dduke/lectures/hesiod1.pdf. (2) To learn more about the relationship between ancient Greek farming and the state of farming in America today, see: The Other Greeks: The Family Farm and the Agrarian Roots of Western Civilization by Victor Davis Hanson. (3) There seem to be no surviving accounts of women who owned land and farmed independently in Greece in the 6th century BC. Despite major cultural restrictions, some women may have continued to farm their lands after husbands died through disease, accidents or war.
