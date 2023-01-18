FARMERS LIVESTOCK
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
540-667-1023
Monday, January 16, 2023
HOGS: 7
250-350 lbs.: 60¢;Boars: 400-600 lbs.: 9¢; Pigs: 165-190 lbs.: 55-65¢.
LAMBS: 70
Hi Choice & Prime: 130-140 lbs.: $135-140;Choice & Prime: 95-105 lbs.: $200-215; Choice: 82 lbs.: $235; Graded & Choice: 55-60 lbs.: $245-277.50; Slaughter Ewes: $117.50.
KID GOATS: 91
40-60 lbs.: $295-320;60-80 lbs.: $260-325.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 116 - Breaker: $68-94; Boner: $65-83; Lean: $35-57.
Bulls: 19 - YG1-2 - $88-104.
Stock Cows: 67 - Bred: $825-1225; Bread Heifers: $1100-1300.
FEEDER CATTLE: 900; Grades: 741
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $222.50; 400-500 lbs. - $157.50-210; 500-600 lbs. - $188-196; 600-700 lbs. - $160-191.50; 700-800 lbs. - $156-167; 800-900 lbs. - $161; 900-1000 lbs. - $149. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $210-226; 400-500 lbs. - $172-205; 500-600 lbs. - $188; 600-700 lbs. - $171-177. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $156; 500-600 lbs. - $127.50; 600-700 lbs. - $145; 800-900 lbs. - $123.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $137.50-171; 400-500 lbs. - $152.50-167; 500-600 lbs. - $125-154.50; 600-700 lbs. - $144-162; 700-800 lbs. - $141-143; 800-900 lbs. - $139. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $135-172; 400-500 lbs. - $135-168; 500-600 lbs. - $154.50; 600-700 lbs. - $137-147; 700-800 lbs. - $131-136; 800-900 lbs. - $124. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $122; 400-500 lbs. - $143; 500-600 lbs. - $102.50; 700-800 lbs. - $90.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $211-217; 400-500 lbs. - $190-202.50; 500-600 lbs. - $182-184; 600-700 lbs. - $167; 700-800 lbs. - $140-150; 800-900 lbs. - $125; 900-1000 lbs. - $105-113. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $210-217.50; 400-500 lbs. - $190-205; 500-600 lbs. - $147-163; 600-700 lbs. - $132-156; 700-800 lbs. - $125-141; 800-900 lbs. - $112. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $171; 500-600 lbs. - $145.50; 600-700 lbs. - $119-142; 800-900 lbs. - $102.
Total: 1271
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Graded sale every Monday at approx. 3-4 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
FOUR STATES LIVESTOCK
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, January 11, 2023
SLAUGHTER COWS: 134 Head
Fleshy Beef: 1300-2000 lbs. - $78-95.
Breakers Dairy Breeds: H. Dressing - $82-88.
Breakers: Avg. Dressing - $74-80.
Boners: H. Dressing - $76-81; Avg. Dressing - $70-75.
Lean: H. Dressing - $70-76; Avg. Dressing - $62-69.
BULLS: 7 Head
YG #1 – 1300-1900 lbs. - $93-106; H. Dressing – 1300-1900 lbs. - $109-111.
FED CATTLE: 23 Head
H Choice Prime Steers: 1480-1550 lbs. - $160-163; Select L Ch Steers: 1480-1700 lbs. - $130-140; Hols Select Steers: 1480-1600 lbs. - $104-110; H Choice Heifers: 1456 lbs. - $155; Ch Hols Heifers: 1250-1600 lbs. - $120-122.
HOLSTEIN BULL CALVES: 50 Head
#1: 95-115 lbs. - $140-170; 84-94 lbs. - $115-125. #2: 95-118 lbs. - $112-137; 84-94 lbs. - $85-110.
Beef X Bulls: 110 lbs. - $305; 120-165 lbs. - $155.
SLAUGHTER CALVES
Choice: 300-350 lbs. - $117-135.
BUTCHER HOGS: 56 Head
250-300 lbs. - $70-78; 300-340 lbs. - $72-85; 388 lbs. - $75; 457 lbs. - $66.
SOWS: 5 Head
400-500 lbs. - $51-65; Thin - $38.
PIGS & SHOATS: 22 Head
By the Head: 55-95 lbs. - $35-51; By the Pound: 130-150 lbs. - $82-100.
Stock Boars: 2 Head
238 lbs. - $35; 304 lbs. – $40.
STOCK CATTLE: 172 Head
FEEDER STEERS - 40
350-500 lbs. - $140-155; 500-700 lbs. - $120-140; 700-900 lbs. - $120-150; Holsteins: 800-1000 lbs. - $92-96.
FEEDER HEIFERS - 72
300-500 lbs. - $115-129; 400-600 lbs. - $130-160; 700-800 lbs. - $115-122; 900-1050 lbs. - $96-127.
FEEDER BULLS - 60
250-400 lbs. - $120-145; 400-600 lbs. - $130-160; 700-800 lbs. - $102-120; 1130 lbs. - $117.
STOCK COWS - 9
Reg. Shorthorn: Due April - $2500; Other Bred Cows: $1250-1450; Few Pairs: $985-1200; Dexter Pair: $775.
DAIRY REPLACEMENTS - 2
Jersey Heifer: 700 lbs. - $340-360.
GOATS: 16 Head
L Billy: $225-255; L Nannies: $220-245; Fleshy Kids: 40-60 lbs. - $140-175.
LAMBS: 101 Head
High Choice Prime: 50-60 lbs. - $305-317; Good: 61 lbs. - $255; Medium: 50-100 lbs. - $140-170.
SHEEP: 5 Head
Rams: 226 lbs. - $105; Ewes: 80-150 lbs. - $115-135.
Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second, Fourth & Fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, stock cows, bulls and feeders – Third & Fifth Wed of month. 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.