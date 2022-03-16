CHARLESTON — The total value of fish sold commercially in West Virginia during 2021 was $895,000, an increase of 7% from 2020’s $840,000.
The USDA withheld the number of trout 12 inches and longer sold during 2021 to avoid disclosing data for individual operations. In 2020, those bigger fish 350,000, the average price per pound was $2.45, and the value of sales was $840,000.
Other size categories are not published to avoid disclosure of individual operations.
The number of distributed trout 12 inches and longer during 2021 totaled 460,000 fish, down from 470,000 in 2020. The average value per pound was $3.21 in 2021, up from $3.13 per pound in 2020. The value of fish distributed totaled 1.45 million dollars in 2021, up from 1.41 million dollars in 2020.
The number of distributed trout 6 to 12 inches during 2021 totaled 480,000 fish, down from 500,000 in 2020. The average value per pound was $5.45 in 2021, down from $5.57 in 2020. The value of fish distributed totaled $1.40 million in 2021, down from $1.50 million in 2020.
The number of trout 1 to 6 inches long totaled 260,000 in 2021, up from 185,000 in 2020. The average value per 1,000 fish was $873 in 2021, down from $1,500 in 2020. The value of fish distributed totaled $227,000 in 2021, down from $278,000 in 2020.
Losses of all trout intended for sale were 23,000 fish during 2021, down 25,000 from 2020’s total of 48,000.
Across the United States, the total value of fish sales received by trout growers totaled $97.3 million for 2021, up 1% from 2020.
The number of trout 12 inches and longer sold during 2021 totaled 26.3 million fish, up 2% from the previous year. The average price per pound was $2.01, up 1% from the previous year. The value of sales for the 2021 marketing year was $90.0 million, up 2% from 2020. For trout 12 inches or longer, 67.3% were sold to processors.
The number of 6- to 12-inch trout sold during 2021 totaled 4.89 million, down 28% from 2020. The average price per pound was $4.30 in 2021, up 18% from 2020’s price. The total value of sales was $6.16 million during 2021, down 8% from the previous year. The major sales outlets for 6- to 12-inch trout were for recreational stocking accounting for 52.4% of total sales.
The number of 1- to 6-inch trout sold during 2021 totaled 5.03 million, up 5% from the previous year. The average value per 1,000 fish was $241 during 2021, up from $211 in 2020. The total value of sales was $1.21 million, up 20% from last year’s total.
Trout distributed for restoration, conservation, enhancement or recreational purposes, primarily by state and federal hatcheries, included 5.82 million 12-inch or longer fish, 64.9 million 6- to 12-inch fish, and 46.9 million 1- to 6-inch fish. The estimated value of fish distributed totaled $139 million, up 3% from 2020.
Total losses of all trout intended for sale were 8.09 million fish during 2021. Disease accounted for 54% of these losses.
