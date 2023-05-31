Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, May 24, 2023
SLAUGHTER COWS: 57 Head
Premium White: $99-110.
Fleshy Beef: 1300-2000 lbs. - $105-127.
Breakers: Avg. Dressing - $95-108.
Boners: H. Dressing - $102-105; Avg. Dressing - $94-101.
Lean: H. Dressing - $90-96; Avg. Dressing - $80-90.
BULLS: 9 Head
YG #1: 1300-1800 lbs. - $110-121; H. Dressing: 1600-2200 lbs. - $128-136.
FED STEERS & HEIFERS: 12 Head
Choice 2 Steer: 1350 lbs. - $170; H Ch Prime Heifer: 1200-1300 lbs.: $177-180; Choice 2-3 Heifer: 1770 lbs. - $163; 1672 lbs. - $157.
HOLSTEIN BULL CALVES: 61 Head
#1: 95-115 lbs. - $280-340; 80-94 lbs. - $270-285. #2: 95-115 lbs. - $250-280; 80-94 lbs. - $200-265; Hol Heifers #1: 80-110 lbs. - $180-200; Dairy X Heifers: 120-150 lbs. - $150-190; Beef X Bulls #1: 100-115 lbs. - $540-610; 82 lbs. - $540; Beef X Bulls #2: 90-110 lbs. - $310-370; 78 lbs. - $300.
BUTCHER HOGS: 70 Head
235-275 lbs. - $60-75; 275-300 lbs. - $58-70; 300-350 lbs. - $57-68; 385 lbs. - $50.
SOWS: 11 Head
450-550 lbs. - $23-27; 550-700 lbs. - $17-19.
PIGS & SHOATS: 38 Head
By the Head: 60-100 lbs. - $50-98. By the Pound: 130-200 lbs. - $60-72; 200-230 lbs. - $55-76.
STOCK BOARS: 1 Head
462 lbs. - $2.
STOCK CATTLE: 126 Head
FEEDER STEERS: 19 Head
500-650 lbs. - $145-182.
FEEDER HEIFERS: 45 Head
200-400 lbs. - $140-180; 400-600 lbs. - $140-167; 600-750 lbs. - $130-167; 1,112 lbs. - $150.
FEEDER BULLS: 62 Head
300-500 lbs. - $125-155; 500-600 lbs. - $145-195; 600-700 lbs. - $130-152; 700-800 lbs. - $97-122; 952 lbs. - $98; 1,060 lbs. - $144.
DAIRY REPLACEMENTS: 3 Head
Jersey Bred 4-6 Months: $1000; Older Cows in Milk: $900-1035.
GOATS: 25 Head
Billies: 130-190 lbs. - $345-470; Wethers: 100-125 lbs. - $300-360; Nannies: 130 lbs. - $175; Kids #1: 70-100 lbs. - $200-240; 60-80 lbs. - $160-190.
LAMBS: 31 Head
28 lbs. - $315; 40-75 lbs. - $200-275; 80-100 lbs. - $220-240.
SHEEP: 9 Head
117 lbs. - $150; 150-210 lbs. - $100-140; 296 lbs. - $80.
Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle aWed. of amonth; Dairy, stock cows, bulls and feeders – Third & Fifth Wed of month. 7 p.m.
