Fourth-graders from Slanesville Elementary School swept the top 3 places in the 2021 Hampshire County “Agriculture in West Virginia” poster contest, sponsored by the Farm Bureau.
Layla Facemire won 1st place, Wesson Bohrer took 2nd and Colin Combs was 3rd in the annual contest.
Honorable mention went to Hailey Cunningham of Romney Elementary and Jacob McNelis of Slanesville Elementary
The top 3 winners received cash prices of $15, $10 and $5 respectively, provided by the Hampshire County Farm Bureau. The 1st-place contestant’s poster will be sent to the West Virginia Farm Bureau to be judged in the state contest. Winners at state level receive savings bonds and will be displayed in the Farm Bureau booth at the West Virginia State Fair and the Farm Bureau annual state meeting in November.
The contest is held across the state for 4th-grade students. This year over 100 posters were entered in the competition from 4 Hampshire County elementary schools: Capon Bridge, Romney, John J Cornwell and Slanesville.
The posters were judged on originality, neatness and creativity.
The Hampshire County Farm Bureau would like to thank Mrs. Weaver, Mrs. Barnes, Mrs.Beeman, Mrs. Thorne, and Mrs. Moore for taking time out of their schedules to allow their students to participate.
