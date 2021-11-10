CHARLESTON — The West Virginia Department of Agriculture is now accepting Request for Applications for the 2021 West Virginia Farmers and Ranchers Stress Assistance Network grant.
The FRSAN program establishes a network that connects individuals who are engaged in farming, ranching and other agriculturally related occupations to stress assistance programs. The establishment of the network assists farmers and ranchers in times of stress and offers a conduit to improving behavioral health awareness, literacy and outcomes for agricultural producers, workers and their families.
“These are federal Covid-relief dollars appropriated to states to help mitigate the impact of the pandemic,” Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said. “We hope to target those who were negatively impacted or can help West Virginia build back stronger.”
Eligible applicants are those that use funds to initiate, expand or sustain programs that provide professional agricultural behavioral health counseling and referral for other forms of assistance as necessary through any of the following, farm telephone helplines and websites, training, including training programs and support groups, and outreach services and activities, including the dissemination of information and materials.
The total amount of funds available for award under this RFA is approximately $401,834. The grant period will begin Feb. 1 and end no later than Jan. 31, 2023.
For an application and all attachments, email Leslie Boggess at lboggess@wvda.us.
