The Hampshire County Farm Bureau was unable to hold its 2020 annual meeting and awards banquet due to COVID-19 restrictions.
Nonetheless, the Bureau would like to say “Thank you” to its many members and take this opportunity to recognize those long-time members.
Until members can reconnect in person, the Bureau asks them to stay connected with us by joining its Facebook page.
Twenty-year members are Marvin “Scott” and Michelle Bohrer, W. Joseph “Joe” Jr. and Emily Milleson, and David and Sally Seeders.
Thirty-year members are: Kenneth Bloom, Stephen and Betty Haines, Thomas and Sharon High, Robert “Bob” and Judy Hott, Roy and Jeanne Milleson, Craig Poland, Annette Sue Pugh, Jerry and Jennifer Smith, William Sonner, John and Bonnie Saville and Kenneth Voit.
Forty-year members are: Piterra Farms (Robert Pliska.)
Honored for 50 plus years of service are: Garry Shanholtz, Earl and Mary Fields, Davis Farm, B.W. Hill Insurance Agency, Marion L.Pugh, Enid Saville, Robert Smith, the estate of John and Magdalene Sitar, FNB Bank, Coleman Farm, R and S Saville Farms, The Bank of Romney, Parker Farms, Charles Frye Farms Inc. (Richard L Frye), Garrett B. Kuykendall and family, Arnold Farm, Parker Brothers (Drew Parker), and the Peyton F. Parker Homeplace.
