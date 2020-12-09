Some of us can remember when disappointment with an American product or our government could be embodied in a single phrase; “Give it back to the Indians.”
This wasn’t a political slogan or battle cry; we’ll touch on its origins a little later.
Native American civilization has been largely dispersed through military action. According to Mark Twain, though, the most devastating weapon was “soap and education” — being assimilated into mainstream society.
Since giving America “back to the Indians” is no longer practical we might consider instead how life in the United States might be if we were still under the governance of Number 10 Downing Street.
We would still be under a monarchy or kingdom. In school, we were taught that kingdoms were bad with random decrees and beheadings at every turn. We were further taught that, fortunately for us, men like Washington, Jefferson, Franklin and, of course, John Hancock set things straight.
Quotes by great orators like Patrick Henry and Nathan Hale thunder down through the ages.
Gazing at the portrait of John F. Kennedy above the blackboard, we at Sunnymead Elementary felt so very fortunate. Considering the example of the recently abdicated King Farouk of Egypt, we quite likely were. Still, as the story goes, Washington and his gang made an awful fuss over a tax on tea.
Actually, I understand that the really contentious matter was that the colonies weren’t allowed a place in the British House of Commons where members regularly voice their positions by speaking out of turn. (Sound familiar?)
Anyway, had we remained under the British Crown, we would at least have free universal health care. Perhaps we could help fund it with a tax on tea.
We might gain some insight regarding this scenario through observing other former British colonies. Canada flew the Union Jack until 1867, but, of course, we were just getting over troubles of our own then.
Currently, we look to the rocky, frigid Falkland Islands. This, however, only demonstrates the potential should British dominion extend to the moon with its similar terrain.
The island nation of Jamaica didn’t become independent from Britain until 1962. Trade with Great Britain must still be lively; we rarely — if ever — see Jamaican bananas in Food Lion. Harry Belefonte’s “Talley mon” is likely still a Brit, shipping trans-Atlantic bananas. (Try that for a tongue twister).
What Canada and Jamaica have in common is that their departure from England was far less dramatic than that of the United States. Most noteworthy is their lack of a revolutionary war with its death, destruction, famine and disease that followed.
Apparently had we simply waited, we could have achieved independence, if by then we still thought it in our best interest to do so.
The medical benefits alone are worth cultivating a taste for bangers and mash. It’s a lesson in patience — kind of like waiting for “Kingdom Come.” I’ll admit that, as an elementary schooler, I thought that Kingdom Come was a unit of measurement as in ”Your Uncle Joe probably won’t sober up till Kingdom Come.”
Back then, school students were required to pray together daily, though few of us had any idea what we were reciting. Some teachers had us recite the 23rd Psalm.
However, with the predominance of Polish Catholics in the region, it was more often the Lord’s Prayer or the “Our Father” (Matthew 6:9-13) which includes the phrase “Thy Kingdom Come.”
The connection to Uncle Joe remained unclear.
I’m looking at a brochure that describes God’s Kingdom in some detail.
Distribution of this brochure is limited, though, the publisher preferring to distribute it only to those they feel won’t fast-track it to the bird cage.
No, I’m not going to go all churchy on you. Though I may have some clear convictions, such writing is simply not my writer’s beat. Rural humor and nostalgia are my stock-in-trade. However, to face these times without humor is a dim prospect and most folks would like to see this era become nostalgia.
OK, maybe that’s a weak argument for genre-jumping, but I thought it was cute.
The brochure describes future Edenic conditions on earth. This approximately 6,000-year experiment in human rule with Satan at the helm having concluded.
That’s all — it’s that simple.
“Sure, I get it; God’s Kingdom is the only hope for planet earth, but we have to live in the here and now. We need good government.” is an often-heard reply.
During this past presidential election, I exercised my constitutionally protected privilege of abstention. I don’t know which candidate is qualified if, indeed, either of them are.
The only thing I know for sure is that I’m not qualified to choose between them.
I don’t use cable or commercial television or Internet. Not much that is emotion-stirring comes over the radio. Mass hypnosis such as causes a driver to lose control of his vehicle while gesturing impolitely at a supporter of another party (Winchester Star, 11/9/20) is next to impossible through a newspaper. Most campaign rhetoric never reaches me.
“I want to know God’s thoughts; everything else is details.” so said Albert Einstein. He was probably having a good hair day.
Likewise, what is often referred to as “Kingdom Come” is the only real government — everything else is just more history.
Could it be humanly, physically — indeed mathematically — possible that history can be any more bizarre and absurd than it’s already been? Not likely.
By now, most of us have noticed that human governments meet the description, but somehow don’t fill the bill. As one U.S. President wrote; “Sometimes I wonder if this experiment called democracy can work — the jury’s still out.”
So, should we just wait and pray for God’s will to be done on earth as it is in heaven? Works for me. Many of us old enough to remember school prayer have —albeit unwittingly — prayed for that to take place.
When composing the song “Give it Back to the Indians” for the 1939 musical “Too Many Girls,” Rogers and Hart likely reasoned that the Indians wouldn’t be interested anyway.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.