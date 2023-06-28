Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

At 65, Rosa, our neighbor across the field to the west, was imagining her relevance to be slipping away. That's kind of early, but it does happen. I harbor hopes of being spared this experience as long as I can continue to entertain you, dear reader. However, I already have to keep a catalog of story titles in order not to tell the same stories over and over again in geezer fashion. But I'm wandering here, also in true geezer fashion.

Anyway, she raised quite a fuss about our 4 cats getting into her flower bed. I countered by showing her an advertisement for a sonic cat repeller and suggested that we give it a try, my treat. She thanked me but said that I needn't bother then went on railing about our cats. This gave her a measure of authority and recognition — 2 things that she was really after.

