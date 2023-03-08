Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

There seems to be no end to what folks will name their farms.

Actually, the title of this column, ‘‘Far Muse,” is borrowed from one of those upscale gentleman’s estates along South Poes Road in Rappahannock County, Va. That’s pretty close to home — the farm’s owner might litigate. There’s also the song “Far Muse” by Mike Morningstar. In either case, though, this is a newspaper column, not a song or an equestrian estate, so “Far Muse” should be out of the reach of lawyers. 

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.