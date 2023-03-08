There seems to be no end to what folks will name their farms.
Actually, the title of this column, ‘‘Far Muse,” is borrowed from one of those upscale gentleman’s estates along South Poes Road in Rappahannock County, Va. That’s pretty close to home — the farm’s owner might litigate. There’s also the song “Far Muse” by Mike Morningstar. In either case, though, this is a newspaper column, not a song or an equestrian estate, so “Far Muse” should be out of the reach of lawyers.
Here’s a unique name you might consider; Grass Widow Farm.
You won’t have to worry about copyright infringement; Grass Widow Farm (gwfarm@earthlink.net) is all the way out in Worley, Idaho.
I’m certain that I’ve run across the term ‘‘Grass Widow” in some ancient, dusty tome. Grass Widow entered the lexicon in 1528 and can mean a discarded mistress, a woman with an illegitimate child or simply a female divorcee. Let’s leave it at that and get down to business.
Grass Widow Farm’s Del Blackburn writes concerning a spring-loaded detent ball that took flight — as they often do — while removing the shift rails from a Ford 2N transmission. These small parts appear to enter low orbit or another dimension since they can seldom be recovered. Del proposes using a replacement ball of a metric measurement.
This plan bodes ill as we were at war with those using the metric system (Britain used Whitworth) for all but one year of the 2N’s production. If the replacement ball should happen to be smaller than the original, the transmission may become difficult or even impossible to shift.
But Del needn’t blame himself; it can happen to the best of us. Oh, I’m not the best Ford tractor mechanic — that distinction was held by the late Vaughn Keiter, my tractor shop boss during the late ’70s. The shop was in an old building actually designed and built as a Massey Ferguson dealership in Capon Bridge around the 1940’s.
The shop was a dark, greasy wooden-floored realm with a row of windows above the rough-sawn oak workbench. The accumulation of parts and other ‘‘junque” under the workbench and along the walls seemed to date from the building’s construction and possibly before. I clearly remember seeing part of a harness hang in one corner
On more than one occasion, Vaughn would accidentally launch a detent ball or other even rarer spring-loaded hydraulic system part.
The often-fruitless search would then begin with Vaughn circling the shop, peeking into crevices and behind and inside old engine blocks and open hydraulic cylinders.
Vaughn called this activity ‘‘pickin’ (something-or-other) with the chickens.” We might rephrase it for this family publication as “mining manure with the poultry’’ — apparently referring to some chickens’ tendency to salvage un-digested grains from manure piles.
I was responsible for my share of these launchings, which gave Vaughn something to grumble about, whereas normally he had no one to blame but himself. “Here we got all this work and we’re pickin’ … well, you know.
A call to Ford/New Holland dealer Winchester Equipment turned up 55 of the 3/8 (.375) detent balls, part No. 145222. I mentioned the theme for this story to parts associate Allan Keiter, who just happens to be Vaughn’s oldest son. Through the laughter, I was able to discern that the phrase mentioned above had other historic applications on the Keiter farm.
As for Del’s question about preventing these parts from taking flight, the only suggestion I can offer is to buy a few extras.
Well, look at all this time we have left — let’s open another letter.
David E. Brown of Broadway, Va., writes regarding difficult shifting and steering on a 1954 Farmall Super M. (Didn’t the M become the 400 in 54? Anyway, I’ll take his word for it.) There’s an article by Rodney D. Reese in issue 13-2 of Antique Power about hard shifting and what to do about it.
The article suggests going to a larger sized detent ball to compensate for wear. We already know where to obtain .375 detent balls, but it may take a trip to an industrial supplier to find a suitable size ball. Bring along a micrometer.
To access the detent balls requires that the top of the transmission be lifted off. (Other clues in Mr. Brown’s letter suggest that the shift rails and detents may simply be badly rusted.) It’s quite a job, but we’ll also then be able to inspect the inside of the transmission for a bent shift fork or other visible problem. Any deeper servicing will likely require a tractor split.
Another consideration is the possibility of there being the wrong lubricant in the Torque Amplifier. S.A.E. 90 gear oil in the T.A. will prevent it from releasing, which may cause pressure contrary to shifting efforts. And speaking of gear oil, M’s are notorious for accumulating water in the transmission. which displaces the gear oil so slowly that we might not notice.,
I once drained 10 gallons of water from an M transmission.
As for the hard steering, the bolster thrust bearing (Part No. 354675R91) is likely seized. This big, flat ball bearing is buried so deep in the bolster-and-steering assembly that it can’t be serviced from the outside once it seizes and the grease passages are blocked. The whole assembly has to come apart from top to bottom. It’s another big job with lots of heavy parts to manage; be careful.
I replaced one of these on a Farmall 350 for the McClean (Va.) Tractor Club, which is currently based on a farm near Middleburg. So far, they have a hulking International 1086, a 4020 John Deere and the 350. Once fully established, the membership — all Washington, D.C., area police officers — will have a weekly Sunday morning parade to Starbucks. I think the 350 is for me to follow along pulling a wagonload of tools.
The club seems to be off to a slow start because, I’m told, they’ve been on overtime since 9/11/01. Their business isn’t likely to slow down, but some of them are about due to retire.
I’m watching that space very closely.
First published March 7, 2018.
