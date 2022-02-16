CHARLESTON – West Virginia had more sheep and lambs on farms Jan. 1 than a year earlier.
The inventory was 32,000 head, up 2,000 head from a year earlier.
Breeding sheep and lambs inventory totaled 28,000 head on Jan. 1 up 2,000 head from 2021. Ewes totaled 22,000 head, up 1,000 head from 2021. Rams totaled 1,000 head, down 500 head from 2021. Replacement lambs totaled 5,000 head, up 1,500 head from 2021.
Market sheep and lambs on Jan. 1 totaled 4,000 head, unchanged from Jan. 1, 2021. Market sheep totaled 500 head, unchanged from the previous year. Market lambs totaled 3,500 head, unchanged from the previous year. Of these, 1,500 were under 65 pounds, 500 were 65 - 84 pounds, 500 were 85 - 105 pounds, and 1,000 were over 105 pounds.
The 2021 lamb crop totaled 26,000 head, up 1,000 head from 2020. The 2021 lambing rate was 124 per 100 ewes one year old and older, on hand Jan. 1, 2021, up 10 lambs per 100 ewes from 2020.
Shorn wool production during 2021 was 74,000 pounds, up 4,000 pounds from 2020. Sheep and lambs shorn totaled 13,000 head, unchanged from 2020. The average price paid for wool sold in 2021 was $1.40 per pound, down 10 cents per pound from the average price paid in 2020. Value was $104,000, down $1,000 from 2020.
Sheep death loss during 2021 totaled 1,700 head, up 200 head from 2020. Lamb death loss during 2021 totaled 3,500 head, up 500 head from 2020.
Meat and other goats and kids inventory on Jan. 1 was estimated at 20,000 head, up 1,000 from Jan. 1, 2021. Milk goat and Angora goat inventories were not published to avoid disclosing individual operations.
Across the United States, All sheep and lambs inventory on Jan. 1 totaled 5.07 million head, down 2% from 2021.
Breeding sheep inventory at 3.71 million head on Jan. 1 decreased 2% from 3.78 million head on Jan. 1, 2021. Ewes one year old and older, at 2.91 million head, were 2% below last year.
Market sheep and lambs on Jan. 1 totaled 1.36 million head, down 3% from Jan. 1, 2021. Market lambs comprised 94% of the total market inventory. Market sheep comprised the remaining 6% of total market inventory.
The 2021 lamb crop of 3.16 million head was down 2% from 2020. The 2021 lambing rate was 107 lambs per 100 ewes one year old and older on Jan. 1, 2021, down 1% from 2020.
Shorn wool production in the United States during 2021 was 22.5 million pounds, down 3% from 2020. Sheep and lambs shorn totaled 3.20 million head, down 2% from 2020. The average price paid for wool sold in 2021 was $1.70 per pound for a total value of $38.2 million, down 1% from $38.4 million in 2020.
Sheep death loss during 2021 totaled 200,000 head, down 5% from 2020. Lamb death loss decreased 1% from 370,000 head to 365,000 head in 2021.
All goats and kids inventory in the United States on Jan. 1 totaled 2.55 million head, down 1% from 2021.
Breeding goat inventory totaled 2.09 million head, down 1% from 2021. Does one year old and older, at 1.55 million head, were 1% below last year’s number. Market goats and kids totaled 457,000 head, down 2% from a year ago.
Kid crop for 2021 totaled 1.60 million head for all goats, down 3% from 2020.
Meat and all other goats totaled 2.03 million head on Jan. 1 down 1% from 2021. Milk goat inventory was 410,000 head, down 2% from Jan. 1, 2021, while Angora goats were down 9%, totaling 110,000 head.
Mohair production in the United States during 2021 was 546,000 pounds. Goats and kids clipped totaled 105,500 head. Average weight per clip was 5.2 pounds. Mohair price was $5.58 per pound with a value of $3.05 million. o
