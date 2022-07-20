CHARLESTON — The state is signing up landowners for its spongy moth suppression program.
The program is conducted by the West Virginia Department of Agriculture through the Cooperative State-County-Landowner lymantria dispar suppression program.
It focuses on protecting forested acreage from devastating effects caused by the invasive spongy moth. The signup period runs until Aug. 31.
“West Virginia’s forests are one of the state’s most important resources,” Agriculture Commissioner Kent Leonhardt said. “As we face more invasive species such as the spotted lanternfly, we hope people will take advantage of these programs.”
The CSCL program started accepting egg mass survey applications from landowners statewide on July 1. Application forms and brochures are available at agriculture.wv.gov or at local extension offices.
A non-refundable survey deposit of $1 per acre, not to exceed $500, must be submitted with the application. This deposit will be applied toward the payment for treatment if the landowner qualifies.
The minimum acreage required to participate in the program is 50 contiguous acres of wooded land. Adjoining landowners may combine their properties to meet the acreage requirement.
Once applications and deposits are received, a forest health protection specialist will visit the landowner’s property to determine if the level of Lymantria dispar infestation meets program guidelines. A final decision will be made in December.
