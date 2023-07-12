Over nearly 30 years of tractor repairing, I’ve always tried to get my customers to be reasonably independent. That is, to sense when something is wrong and use simple logic to correct the problem while not forgetting why they keep my phone number handy. It can be a bit of a balancing act.
At one extreme is the customer who attempts a repair far above his or her experience level, scatters parts hither and yon — or, even worse, dumps them all in a 5-gallon bucket.
I’m called in, given instructions and it’s made clear that the machine is now my problem and is needed immediately. Some people still haven’t learned that a country craftsman’s response is in direct inverse proportion to the number of times a customer calls. (Author Noel Perry makes some mention of this phenomena but, since I actually am one of these character, I speak from higher authority.) At the other end of the tractor customer spectrum are those for whom I’m depended upon to check the oil and air the tires.
I usually stop by when I’m in the area — often when there’s no one around. I check the oil and top it off as needed and use the on-board compressor to firm up a soft tire. So miniscule is the charge that they never notice when I later append it to a larger bill. It’s satisfying in an odd way that many of these customers never became aware of these visits even after 20 years or more.
I prefer that customers maintain their own vital fluids, make non-critical adjustments and, in general, get to know their tractors. They don’t need to know all about tractors — just theirs. However, this has actually cost me some business.
I made semi-yearly visits to an older fellow to change the ignition points and set the timing on his old 9-N Ford. I would perform this routine service, knock on the door when finished and collect my fee.
During one such visit, we got into a conversation — ! don’t remember the subject — while I worked on the Ford front-mount distributor. A sudden look of recognition swept across his face.
It turns out that the 9-N distributor is the same as the one in his first automobile, a 1937 Ford, on which he had performed this same operation countless times. That was the end of those regular visits.
A man, perhaps slightly younger than myself, called to report that he had lost all oil pressure in his T.O. 30 Ferguson. I could hear the apprehension in his voice, probably worried that this had caused serious engine damage. I asked if he would be interested in getting a jump on the job by draining the oil and dropping the oil pan. He seemed to appreciate the opportunity to work off some of his apprehension and subsequent nervous energy.
Before I could arrange a visit, he called. Not only had he dropped the oil pan but had also noticed the sheared oil pump drive gear, obtained the parts from Raymond “Buzz” Sandy in Stephens City and put the tractor back together. Now, with gobs of oil pressure, the Ferguson was running better than ever.
Scratch another one from the list. He had discovered a hidden talent.
I chanced to be near his place recently and could see a tractor and other implements, none of which had that abandoned look.
There was even some big yellow equipment that he was apparently maintaining on his own. I’m really not too surprised. When I asked him what his occupation might be, he replied with a short job description; “I work for a branch of the Federal Government — we inspect the remnants of exploded IEDs, figure out who made it, then track them down and kill them.” Of course, I hope I never encounter an IED. — this TMI was enough.
Reverend and Mrs. “Deadly” are at the farm this week. If you’re not already familiar with this character, Reverend Deadly is a Methodist minister and part of the family that owns the 300-acre private 1950s farm museum near Middleburg, Va.
In a previous installment, I referred to him as “Reverend Deadly” because of his prowess with a rifle in ridding the farm of burrowing critters that threatened the house and barn foundations. The name “Reverend Deadly” not only stuck, but spread.
Earlier in the week, they called to tell me that the engine in the 1949 Farmall C had seized. That happens a lot. The Bendix starter drive in many older tractors works on a worm gear principle — in other words, a big screw.
If when spinning to engage the flywheel the teeth of the gears don’t mesh, this screw assembly simply tightens up against the flywheel locking the engine solidly, giving the impression of being seized due to lack of oil. This is often caused by grease on the flywheel or a light and tentative hand on the starter button.
If you have an old car, truck or tractor relegated to the barn or fencerow because of a hopelessly seized engine, you might want to give this a try.
Remove the starter and check to see if the engine is still locked up. The starter drive needs to turn in order to retract so that’s taking place on its own while you’re looking the engine over.
Such were the instructions that I texted to Reverend Deadly along with where to find the needed tools on the farm. They reported back — quite pleased with themselves — that this little procedure had worked. As of this writing, a 2nd application has become necessary.
I don’t have this problem with this tractor. Likewise, Martha, aka Mrs. Deadly, grew up on this farm and seems capable of starting any tractor. “They love me,” she explains. So, the problem seems to be with the Reverend, but I got the fix across so they’re managing pretty well.
Next week, after they’re gone, I’ll slip on down there and mop up. There is also another compact Diesel tractor repair waiting nearby. Otherwise, things have been pretty quiet out that way. I’ve been dropping hints that I’m trying to retire; it looks like I’m getting that idea across as well.
This would be a good place to end this story but there’s more.
We’re about to close on a property with a large shop much closer to Romney. Where this might lead only time will tell.
First published July 19, 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.