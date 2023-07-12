Over nearly 30 years of tractor repairing, I’ve always tried to get my customers to be reasonably independent. That is, to sense when something is wrong and use simple logic to correct the problem while not forgetting why they keep my phone number handy. It can be a bit of a balancing act.

At one extreme is the customer who attempts a repair far above his or her experience level, scatters parts hither and yon —  or, even worse, dumps them all in a 5-gallon bucket.

