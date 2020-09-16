Friend's Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md.
301-746-8178
Monday, September 14, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $130; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $105.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $115; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $100.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $108.10; Medium to Good: Up to $100.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $107.50; Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Holstein Steers: Light: Up to $77.25.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $79; Light: Up to $81.
Cows: Utility: $55-61.25; Comm. To Good: $45-54; Culls: $40 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $115;Medium to Good: Up to $70; Bob Calves: $20 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $106.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $58.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $140.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, September 12, 2020
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $145.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $130.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Light - Up to $75.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $90.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $106;Light: Up to $97.
Cows: Utility: Up to $55-67;Canners: Up to $45-54; Culls: $40 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm - Up to $70.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $130.
Bob Calves: Up to $20.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $62; Heavy: Up to $60; Light: Up to $55.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $40.
Sows: Up to $42.
Male Hogs: $1.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $185; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $160; 30-60 lbs.: $207.50.
Sheep: Up to $91.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-295; Medium: $100-225; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $50.
Hay: 2nd Cut: Up to $6; Straw: Up to $3.50.
Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, September 9, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 62 Head
Breakers 75-80% Dressing: Average - $66-68.
Boners 80-85% Dressing: Average - $52-60. High - $61-71.
Lean 85-90% Dressing: Average - $44-54. High - $54-57. Low - $35-40.
SLAUGHTER BULLS: 4 Head
Yield Grade 1: 1246 lbs. - $81. High Dress: 1440-1672 lbs. - $82-88.
FED CATTLE: 49 Head
Slaughter Steers: Choice 2-3: 1314-1514 lbs. - $100-106. Select 2-3: 1248 lbs. - $102.
Slaughter Holstein Steers: Choice 2-3: 1002-1392 lbs. - $75-77. Select 2-3: 1622 lbs. - $65.
Slaughter Heifers: Choice 2-3: 1148-1358 lbs. - $95-106.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 89 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: Number 1: 96-120 lbs. - $97.50-110; 80-94 lbs. - $85-95. Number 2: 96-120 lbs. - $90-100; 80-94 lbs. - $52.50-60. Number 3: 80-120 lbs. - $20-47.50. Utility: 70-120 lbs. - $5-10.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 90 lbs. - $30-40.
Beef Type Calves: 86-100 lbs. - $150-220.
FEEDERS: 133 Head
Steers: Medium & Large 1: 270-370 lbs. - $115-130; 400-470 lbs. - $115-147.50; 500-530 lbs. - $140. Medium & Large 2: 222 lbs. - $132.50; 366-448 lbs. - $120-122.50; 590 lbs. - $110.
Holstein Steers: Large 3: 570-690 lbs. - $72-77; 750-800 lbs. - $65-69.
Heifers: Medium & Large 1: 266-315 lbs. - $110-120; 350-400 lbs. - $120; 400-500 lbs. - $115-122.50; 500-600 lbs. - $107.50-115; 700-980 lbs. - $89-96. Medium & Large 2: 196 lbs. - $102.50; 272 lbs. - $112.50; 502 lbs. - $100.
Bulls: Medium & Large 1: 270-300 lbs. - $125-132.50; 300-350 lbs. - $125-132.50; 400-450 lbs. - $132.50; 500-550 lbs. - $100-122.50; 550-600 lbs. - $107.50-132; 620 lbs. - $128; 945 lbs. - $114. Medium & Large 2: 248 lbs. - $125; 504 lbs. - $105.
STOCK COWS: 7 Head - Sold by the head
With Calves: Medium & Large 1: Open 1000-1200 lbs. - $1225-1275; 1236-1384 lbs. - $1100-1235.
LAMBS: 26 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice 1-3: 50-60 lbs. - $170-225; 60-80 lbs. - $200-220; 98 lbs. - $180.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 16 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: Good 1-3: 100-200 lbs. - $80-100.
Rams: Good 1-3: 120-200 lbs. - $90-105.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 19 Head - Sold by the head with est. wgt.
Kids: Selection 1: 48-54 lbs. - $135-165; 80-88 lbs. - $210-230; 102-104 lbs. - $240-260. Selection 2: 34 lbs. - $62.50.
Nannies: Selection 1: 128-134 lbs. - $192.50-220. Selection 2: 124 lbs. - $145.
Billies: Selection 2: 66 lbs. - $130.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: Barrows & Gilts - 68 Head
52-56% Lean: 225-300 lbs. - $48-54; 300-350 lbs. - $42-53.
SOWS: 2 Head - All price per cwt.
398 lbs. - $32; 528 lbs. - $19.50.
BOARS: 4 Head
370-698 lbs. - $1.
FEEDER PIGS: 66 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2: 27-30 lbs. - $36-44; 43 lbs. - $46; 65-70 lbs. - $56-63; 80-90 lbs. - $60-70.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: US 1-2: 164-184 lbs. - $49-56; 200-215 lbs. - $51-56; 232 lbs. - $53.
Wednesday, September 16 – Special Feeder Cattle Sale, Stock cow sale, first Wednesday of month, starting at 8 p.m.; Feeder cattle sales, second and fourth Wednesday of month; Dairy cattle sale, always third Wednesday of month, starting at 7:45 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.