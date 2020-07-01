The scene is our backyard which fronts the North River. Across the river is nearly impenetrable, uninhabited jungle floodplain. Our section of the river isn't visible from the sparsely traveled private road that skirts the opposite side of the property. The other 2 sides are obscured by overgrown fence rows in full foliage.
It stands to reason, then, that during the summer, and using due caution, places like these should be considered more or less "clothing optional." I don't use this term in any currently popular sense but refer instead to matters of convenience and practicality.
For example, stepping out of the shower, you notice that the clothes that you intend to wear are outside hanging on the clothesline, a mere 20 feet from your secluded back door. While many folks would search for something to put on, dress, fetch the clothing from the line then come back in and change, there are still many of us who prefer a more direct approach. This principle extends to other matters as well.
A fully equipped shop includes a shower. This is so that the shower in the home doesn't wind up darkened with grease from automotive and equipment repair jobs. Mine is not a fully equipped shop. In lieu of a shop shower, there are two ragged sneakers and a bar of Ivory, the favorite soap for river bathers since it floats, stationed near the riverbank. (A tip: left outdoors, a used bar of Ivory soap will tend to turn rain water whereas a new bar is more likely to absorb water and decompose.)
At a mere 4 feet deep, our swimming hole can barely be considered as such. However, a large underwater spring just upstream keeps it full of cold, clear water even in a dry season. The more popular local swimming hole is downstream around one of the North River's many bends. That hole is about 12 feet deep — thus we have our shimmering little backyard pool all to ourselves.
In days past there were more children about the neighborhood and the fencerows were kept trimmed. This called for a high degree of modesty when entering the water. Thus cutoff shorts and old sneakers for protection against the sharp rocks became the uniform. In order to wash adequately it became necessary, of course, to remove this attire once in the water and thus out of view. The cutoffs then had to be donned again in order to emerge from the river. Putting on cutoffs in 4 feet of water is not as easy as it sounds.
The children grew up and moved away, and the fencerows became intentionally overgrown. After several near drownings, while trying to dress underwater, this procedure was abandoned in favor of entering the water in old sneakers and leaving everything else except the Ivory on the bank. I do, however, take a moment to look around and to listen carefully in order to make sure that I'm alone.
Normally shallow in places, there’s hardly enough water in the North River this time of year to float an inner tube much less a kayak or canoe. On group tubing adventures, the more petite of our entourage glide along while the larger of us usually wind up walking much of the way.
After a particularly hot, sweaty and greasy mechanic's workday, I was entering the river in the manner just described. The river was running perhaps a little high for this time of year. Still, I was not expecting the group of kayaks that suddenly appeared from around the bend upstream then approached silently along the far bank. By the time I noticed them, we were on a collision course as I was standing in the main channel which they sought.
I get plenty of exercise and thus maintain at least a slight remnant of my former muscle tone. Further, I'm in the sun a lot so boast a tan that never really goes away. Still, I'm obviously an "old dude." Had these boaters been my own age, I would have just stood there, and we would all have a good laugh over the situation. However, not wanting to spoil these young kayakers’ outing any more than I may already have, I scrambled up the bank and sat behind a stand of Joe Pye weeds. The kayaks slithered silently through the swift channel and around the bend downstream. With a careful look upstream, I got back into the water.
Was I "caught?" I'm not sure — probably. Was I thus guilty of a crime? Possibly. Maybe I should wait until the statute of limitations expires before I publish this story. Still, the boaters had entered my world not me theirs. With an ample pile of state and federally imposed restrictions, we own the river bottom out to the middle. They had to cross over our property in order to proceed downstream. (Riverfront property owners cannot deny anyone access to the river who arrives by water; nor would I ever even consider doing so if I could.) But rather than fitting me for a striped suit or equipping kayaks with air horns, I have a better idea.
Whether or not we're willing to admit it, Hampshire County's most lucrative and growing industry appears to be nude recreation. Instead of trying to shoehorn manufacturers into the county so they can languish for a decade then move on, let's make the area 50 feet from all the county's river banks, as well as the rivers themselves, clothing optional.
Mini resorts would spring up everywhere, and the financial contribution from tourism would be tremendous. Job openings for food service people, bar tenders and dock builders would skyrocket. Our young people would have opportunities close to home, and our economic woes would be gone in an instant — poof. No charge for this idea, thanks.
I won't be mowing the Joe Pye weeds along the riverbank. These plants will eventually grow to be as much as 12 feet tall. Their fragrant flowers will be the delight of bees and butterflies. They will also further obscure the swimming hole from view for the rest of the swimming season. Thanks, Joe Pye — wherever you are.
First published July 2, 2014
