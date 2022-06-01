We’re back to working on the 1957 Farmall Cub described in the last installment of Far Muse. In case you missed it, I’m busily trying to turn out a Farmall Cub that is part of one of those “deals” that I generally try to avoid; fix up the Cub in exchange for another tractor, a 550 Oliver that the other party was sure that I desperately coveted.
The fact of the matter, though, is that I don’t desperately covet anything — no moral judgment or principles regarding materialism — just zip, nothing there. I simply didn’t inherit that gene.
Consequently, I’ve been blessed with a modest abundance — oh what to do? (I might stop trying to sound like Ghandi for starters.) In May of 2011, a call came from the other party’s satellite phone. He had just arrived at North River Mills pulling a trailer with both tractors aboard and asked where to drop them. I chuckled at what his first impressions must have been.
The little red tractor that always ran so perfectly had to be pushed off of the trailer. I did get the Cub running long enough to pose it with a Civil War encampment during the 16th annual Ice Mountain/North River Mills festival but it was obviously hurting from worn piston rings and burned valves.
The engine came out, was torn down and taken to the machine shop — then came back untouched. The machinist called and told me that he was closing up shop and moving on to another endeavor.
He had seen the writing on the wall; “People don’t rebuild things anymore, it’s all throw-away.”
Rather than prolonging the agony, he decided to simply jump ship. At times, I could probably stand to take a page from his notebook.
I had the foresight to agree on a cash value of the Oliver — the amount to be applied to the Cub. I had become familiar with the Cub while performing maintenance on it over its 20 some years of service and had a mental list of quirks that I planned to resolve. For example, there was that leaky final-drive seal that I had been monitoring for over a decade.
A teardown of the final drive exposed a bad bearing … and so on throughout the tractor. Chances are, the reader already knows the drill. As parts went in and my profit margin steadily narrowed, it became apparent that a professional engine rebuild was out of the question.
I did what I could using old-time methods. There’s a measure of freedom when working on an engine that seldom sees 2000 rpm. Shucks, we all know that old tractor engines have historically responded well to farm overhauls.
Meanwhile, the tractor that I received in trade, an Oliver 550, had to be sold during the lean period after one of my surgeries. However, I’m still left to fulfill my end of the bargain. One job that I had been depending on the machine shop to do was to extract the remnant of a cylinder head bolt that had broken off during disassembly. About 30 years ago, I was the go-to guy for extracting broken bolts but since going into business, I’ve used machine shops for this task so I feel my skill level may have waned. Still, I decided to give it a go.
It soon became evident that I would have to drill away the remnant of the broken bolt and re-thread the hole. Critical to this operation is maintaining the center of the hole. Should the hole wander even a hair’s breadth, the parts may not align properly or at all.
A few factors combined to suggest that simply inserting a Helicoil thread restorer would not be a good idea. Moreover, my own machinist background has “taught” me that it’s always best to have as few mating threaded surfaces as possible. A Helicoil would involve 4 surfaces — threading to a larger bolt size would only involve 2.
This may just be one of many machinist’s superstitions that have been permanently ingrained in my psyche but you can’t be too careful when holding back the tornadic fury of a 4.5 to 1 compression ratio.
(These numbers refer to the dimensions of the engine’s combustion chamber. In this case the air/fuel mixture is compressed to 4.5 times less volume than when it was drawn into the cylinder before being detonated. By today’s standards, this would be considered very low as we ever increase compression ratios in pursuit of power and performance. There is a limit to this as the Carnot Principle of compression ignition comes into play and the engine becomes a Diesel. Low compression is just one of many ways that these old motors speak to us across the ages about a quieter, less hurried time.)
By the time I found good, solid metal in this 60-year old casting, I had expanded the hole to accept a 12mm tap. I threaded the hole to 12mm and hoped for the best. At first, I planned to bore out the hole in the cylinder head to accept the larger bolt, but closer inspection suggested that this might put me in danger of drilling into the head’s water jacket.
I found a 12mm bolt with an adequate length of on-threaded shank and took it to a machine shop. The plan was to leave the 12mm thread but turn the rest of the bolt down to 3/8 of an inch, the size of the rest of the head bolts.
The only bolt that I could find was of extreme hardness which didn’t make the shop’s job any easier. A carbide lathe tool was required to turn down the bolt and cut the 3/8 threads. Carbide is so hard that it can only be sharpened with industrial diamonds.
Saturday, May 25, 2018, saw the installation of this bolt (which now would be technically called a stud) and the cylinder head.
In the days leading up to this date, I had fretted over the possibility that I had lost the original center which would cause the rest of the head bolts not to align. As it turned out, the bolts aligned perfectly — another fear put to rest.
Well, was I getting a little too technical? Suffice it to say that I reinvented the wheel 2 or 3 times — roughly the monthly average for most farm mechanics. As I torqued the bolts, I looked across the yard to the Miller House. Preparations were being made for a concert there later that evening.
As if on cue, thunderstorms, which are customary with any planned outdoor event, started rolling in. Seldom do they make a direct hit but they like to tease us — it’s what they do.
First published June 5, 2018
