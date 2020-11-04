FARMERS LIVESTOCK
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
Monday, November 2, 2020
HOGS: 11
300-400 lbs. - $50-51;Sows - $49; Boars - $4; Pigs 35-53 lbs. - $22.50 per head.
LAMBS: 65
Hi Choice & Prime: 100-125 lbs. - $187.50-225;Choice & Good: 80-100 lbs.: $212.50-260; Graded & Choice: 50-80 lbs.: $237.50-275; Slaughter Ewes: $95-112.
KID GOATS: 56
40-60 lbs.: $275-325.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Steers: 22 - Choice: $96-110; Choice & Prime: $111-132.
Heifers: 40 – Choice: $90-107.
Cows: 157 - Utility & Comm: $45-56.50; Canner & Cutter: $39-51; Cutter & BNG: $30-41.
Bulls: 16 - 1-2 - $68-87.
Stock Cows: 41 - Bred: $635-950 per head.
FEEDER CATTLE: 652
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 400-500 lbs. - $131-162; 500-600 lbs. - $143-146; 600-700 lbs. - $132-137; 700-800 lbs. - $122-124; 800-900 lbs. - $117; 900-1,100 lbs. - $116. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $144; 400-500 lbs. - $156; 500-600 lbs. - $106-130; 600-700 lbs. - $126; 700-800 lbs. - $117; 800-900 lbs. - $114; 900-1,100 lbs. - $120. Med & Lg #3: 500-600 lbs. - $128; 600-700 lbs. - $102.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $125-128; 400-500 lbs. - $113-133; 500-600 lbs. - $90-119; 600-700 lbs. - $91-108.50; 700-800 lbs. - $101-107; 800-900 lbs. - $98. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $119-120; 400-500 lbs. - $100-125; 500-600 lbs. - $100-108; 600-700 lbs. - $97-107; 700-800 lbs. - $86-100; 800-900 lbs. - $77. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $100; 500-600 lbs. - $90; 600-700 lbs. - $79-90.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $130-170; 400-500 lbs. - $121-161; 500-600 lbs. - $130-140; 600-700 lbs. - $107-121; 700-800 lbs. - $90-102; 800-900 lbs. - $91. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $122-154; 400-500 lbs. - $130-134; 500-600 lbs. - $121; 600-700 lbs. - $111; 700-800 lbs. - $92; 800-900 lbs. - $94; 900-1,100 lbs. - $82. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $125-129; 500-600 lbs. - $79-99; 600-700 lbs. - $107.
Total: 1,060
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Graded sale every Monday at approx. 3-4 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
FOUR STATES LIVESTOCK
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, October 28, 2020
SLAUGHTER COWS: 59 Head
Breakers 75-80 Dressing: Average $46-53; High $53-56.
Boners 80-85 Dressing: Average $46-52; High $54-56.
Lean 85-90 Dressing: Average $39-46; High $46-47; Low $28-37.
BULLS: 8 Head
YG #1: 1614-2242 lbs. - $70-72. High Dress: 1846-1954 lbs. - $76-86.
FED CATTLE: 25 Head
Slaughter Steers: Choice 2-3: 1346-1442 lbs. - $94-100.
Slaughter Holstein Steers: Choice 2-3: 1252-1468 lbs. - $67-74. Select 2-3: 1236 lbs. - $67.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 76 HEAD
Holstein Bull Calves: Number 1 - 96-120 lbs. - $90-105; 78-94 lbs. - $50-82.50. Number 2 - 96-120 lbs. - $50-60; 78-94 lbs. - $35-50. Number 3 - 90-98 lbs. - $20-30.
Utility: 70-100 lbs. - $5-10.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 86-92 lbs. - $42.50-$52.50.
Beef Type Calves: 86-100 lbs. - $100-115.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: 35 Head
48-56% Lean: 275-298 lbs. - $50-55; 310-346 lbs. - $42-53.
SOWS: 17 Head - All prices per cwt.
384 lbs. - $46; 500-584 lbs. - $35-39; 600-658 lbs. - $23-38.50.
FEEDER PIGS: 91 Head
Under 100 lbs. sold per head: US 1-2 - 11-18 lbs. - $16-26; 20-24 lbs. - $24-28; 35-43 lbs. - $35-37; 81 lbs. - $68. Boar Piglets: 44-61 lbs. - $29-33; 95 lbs. - $41.
Over 100 lbs. sold by the cwt.: US 1-2 - 104 lbs. - $46; 176-220 lbs. - $57-60.
FEEDERS: 121 Head
Steers: Medium & Large 1: 362 lbs. - $122.50; 450-500 lbs. - $122.50-125; 500-550 lbs. - $122.50-125; 592 lbs. - $125; 700-800 lbs. - $96-106; 890-936 lbs. - $109. Medium & Large 2: 388 lbs. - $120; 418 lbs. - $122.50.
Holstein Steers: Large 3: 400 lbs. - $57.50; 1054-1062 lbs. - $76-77; 1240 lbs. - $69.
Heifers: Medium & Large 1: 318 lbs. - $82.50; 400-450 lbs. - $107.50-112.50; 450-500 lbs.- $112.50-125; 500-550 lbs. - $105-112; 600-700 lbs. - $100-106; 900 lbs. - $90. Medium & Large 2: 236 lbs. - $80; 250-300 lbs. - $72.50-82.50; 400-500 lbs. - $70-94.
Bulls: Medium & Large 1: 276 lbs. - $122.50; 403 lbs. - $130; 450-500 lbs. - $95-122.50; 525 lbs. - $125; 600-700 lbs. - $107.50-112.50; 872 lbs. - $75. Medium & Large 2: 274 lbs. - $127.50.
LAMBS: 11 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Choice1-3: 48 lbs. - $200; 56-58 lbs. - $230-240; 70-79 lbs. - $140-215; 80-98 lbs. - $190-210.
SLAUGHTER SHEEP: 12 Head - Sold by the cwt.
Ewes: Good 1-3: 114-140 lbs. - $97.50-135; 158-160 lbs.- $85-90.
Rams: Good 1-3: 218-236 lbs. - $90-100; 250 lbs. - $95.
SLAUGHTER GOATS: 8 Head - Sold by the head
Nannies: Selection 1 - 94-100 lbs. - $220-250; 208 lbs. - $320. Section 2: 94-126 lbs. - $200-250.
Billies: Selection 1: 126-144 lbs. - $310-330.
Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second Wed. of month; Dairy, stock cows, bulls and feeders – Third Wed of month. 7 p.m.
