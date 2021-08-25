Do telephones ring off the hook anymore? Do cameras even have shutters these days? My journey in photography started around 1993…
After having done a short article about my mobile farm tractor repair business, Country Magazine asked me to be one of 250 “field editors” across the United States and Canada. It was a name-only position, meaning that I only got paid for what I submitted — stories, that is. Photos were supposedly compensated by the recognition they garnered and the honor and satisfaction of promoting country life.
In one instance, though, I had to insist on an exception. This was a full back cover photo entitled “Right Twice a Day,” a clear color photo of the large non-operational clock near the roof peak of then Secretary of State Madeline Albright’s big red barn at her farm in Loudoun County,Va.
Then Country managing editor, Jerry Weibel and I had quite an exchange of letters. I insisted that the photo was a privileged shot. I was there putting a new crankshaft in the Massey-Ferguson 135, but just try entering the property of the U.S. Secretary of State without permission and see how far you get. Jerry finally gave in and leveraged a check from Country’s bean counters.
With projects like the Great Country Cleanup, where cash prizes were hidden amongst roadside litter for volunteers to find and no advertising, founder Roy Reiman pursued the idea of Country becoming part of Americana like covered bridges and Burma Shave signs.
However, as is often true in our time, money had the final say. Country was acquired by Reader’s Digest. My checks grew larger and easier to come by. Computers never really caught on with me but Reader’s Digest seemed to prefer doing things “online” even at the cost of a measure of authenticity.
Meanwhile, I was beginning to be recognized by another publisher willing to tolerate my Luddite eccentricity — Ertel Publishing, home of Antique Power and Vintage Truck magazines. (Available at Tractor Supply, Books-a-Millon, Barnes and Noble, etc.)
I sent in odd photos and stories — unpaid — in the mid-’90s. My 1st Traveling Mechanic feature with 6 captioned black-and-white photos of antique tractors that I encountered on my repair route appeared in the July 1997 issue.
This column would develop into a 4-page color paid annual feature and run until 2019 when I more or less retired from farm tractor repair.
This was a glorious 22 years of typewritten text and 35mm prints sent to the publisher in a timely manner, through a then efficient and reliable U.S. mail.
Friendships were cultivated with drugstore clerks and managers who sold and developed the film. The publication process was problem-free.
Ertel Publishing and I shifted our focus to paid technical articles and end-page humor. Ertel started hinting that they wanted me to go digital. Eventually, the editors would conspire with the ladies at the Capon Bridge Library to scan and e-mail my text.
Photos would go digital as well. During a photo shoot at Tim and Lisa Kenny’s farm near Fort Ashby, it was suddenly realized that my hands needed to be in the action shots such as bleeding a diesel fuel system. I was thus unable to do my own photography as I had done in the Traveling Mechanic column.
Tim and Lisa’s 13-year-old daughter, Ellie volunteered to help. This led her to a 7-year part-time career as a paid magazine photographer until — alas — this talented artist grew up, got married and moved away.
Angela Denizac stepped in for a few issues. We eventually fell into a regular pattern with Karley Mothershead — she was about the age that Ellie was when she started. Karley doesn’t have a driver’s license yet and due to Covid, we could no longer transport her to scattered photo shoots. Rats.
I asked Barbara Schirmacher of Millwood, Va., to photograph the procedure as I worked on her John Deere 2350. I used the job for a tech article and had her email the photos to Antique Power. When the check arrived paying her for the photos, she became my 1st and only customer to receive a cash rebate.
There isn’t always a photographer following along when interesting shots simply happen. I’ve been known to recruit unpaid photographers for a single shot by promising a photo credit in a national publication. These include Paula Rusher of Capon Bridge, Martha (Beavers) Crane of Richmond, Va., Jason Sites of Opequon, Va., and Charles Buffington of Warrenton, Va.
I caught Charles trespassing so in the age-old agricultural tradition, I put him to work on the farm. This resulted in about a half-dozen published photos.
While at the Keyser Tractor Supply, I found myself in need of a photographer for a tech article. I approached associate Haley Callhan of Romney, who shot the photo of an early Ford tractor ignition coil. 1 wrote down her name for the photo credit.
When putting the article together, the editor and I realized that Haley was the only contracted photographer participating in this article. My own photo contribution was simply lifted from a technical manual, the other photo was by West Coast Editor, Candace Brown, another paid staffer. The photographer’s payment was up for grabs. We all agreed that it should go to Haley.
Suffice it to say that it was a dandy wage for 30 seconds’ work. Stranger things have happened — but not often.
I’ve enjoyed writing for as long as I can remember, but was never all that excited about photography. In fact, I once had a profound distaste for the art of photography.
In the 1970s our New Jersey farming community was the frontier for those escaping New York City. People would actually drive out from the city looking for a place to “build a log cabin.” Very few who weren’t very well heeled were successful.
There were, however, a trace amount of artists who seeped out of Greenwich Village and found situations that allowed them to live amongst the farms — often with the help of some local society or foundation. I got to know one of these, a photographer, personally.
In the Bible Book of Job, at 2:9 Job’s wife advises him to “curse God and die.” (KJV) thus leaving us to believe that should we merely convey a Bronx Cheer heavenward, we could expect a lethal lightning bolt in return.
That’s not how it works.
I know this because this photographer would regularly curse God in no uncertain terms, even belying his professed atheism, by going outside to hurl his defiance skyward. These tirades often were related to some glitch in the darkroom photo developing process.
Clearly, he thought that God was either testing him or unjustly tormenting him in general.
I resolved — though not consciously — that if photography as an art form could make one curse God, I’ll just stick to my letters. But was our photographer friend really being tormented or tested? Let’s check in with the Bible.
At James 1:13 we read; “Let no man say when he is tempted, ‘I am tempted of God,’ for God cannot be tempted with evil neither tempteth he any man.” (KJV)
OK, the old temptation drill — I get it — but what has this got to do with misfortune and aggravation? James (Jesus’ brother, not the King of England) wrote this book around 62 A.D., 1,500 years before the King James Bible was commissioned.
Though London had been founded in 43 A.D., Britain wasn’t doing a whole lot without the Romans breathing down their necks. This wouldn’t change until 180 A.D. when the Romans were defeated by the Scots. (Don’t let those wee kilties fool you.)
James wrote this verse in Greek, using the word “peirazo,” which the King James Bible translates as “temptation.” The root word of peirazo is “peria.” Peria means “to test, assy, a trial. (Strong’s Concordance, 1890)
Trials, misfortune and life’s detours that we all experience sooner or later are also included in “peirazo,” along with the temptations of thing immoral, illegal and fattening.
If God is not responsible for all the “peirazo” we face, then who is? I’ve already gone over my word allotment, so perhaps we can have that discussion next month.
Meanwhile, take a look at John 5:19 by way of a preview.
