CHARLESTON — The number of pigs in West Virginia on Dec. 1 was unchanged from a year earlier.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture reported 3,000 head in the state for both years, with 1,000 for breeding.
The remaining 2,000 market hogs on Dec. 1 showed 500 head were under 50 pounds, 500 head from 50 to 119 pounds, 500 from 120 to 179, and 500 head 180 pounds and over.
Annual pig crop totaled 4,900 head, down 9 percent from 2019’s crop of 5,400. Sows farrowing from December 2019 through November 2020 totaled 600 head, down 14 percent from the previous year.
Pigs per litter averaged 8.17 pigs, up 6 percent from the 2019 average of 7.71 pigs per litter.
Across the United States, the inventory of all hogs and pigs on Dec. 1 was 77.5 million head. This was down 1 percent from 2019 and also down 1 percent from Sept. 1.
Breeding inventory, at 6.28 million head, was down 3 percent from last year, and down 1 percent from the previous quarter.
Market hog inventory, at 71.2 million head, was down 1 percent from last year, and down 1 percent from last quarter.
The September-November 2020 pig crop, at 35.0 million head, was down 1 percent from 2019. Sows farrowing during this period totaled 3.16 million head, down 1 percent from 2019. The sows farrowed during this quarter represented 50 percent of the breeding herd. The average pigs saved per litter was 11.05 for the September-November period, compared to 11.09 last year.
United States hog producers intend to have 3.12 million sows farrow during the December 2020- February 2021 quarter, up 2 percent from the actual farrowings during the same period 1 year earlier, and up 1 percent from the same period 2 years earlier. Intended farrowings for March-May 2021, at 3.12 million sows, are down 1 percent from the same period 1 year earlier, and down slightly from the same period 2 years earlier.
The total number of hogs under contract owned by operations with over 5,000 head, but raised by contractees, accounted for 48 percent of the total United States hog inventory, unchanged from the previous year.
