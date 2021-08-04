FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
540-667-1023
Monday, August 2, 2021
HOGS: 7
Fair Hogs: 150-175 lbs: $92.50-135; 200-230 lbs: $65-120.
LAMBS: 166
Hi Choice & Prime: 120-130 lbs.: $230-251; Choice: 70 lbs. - $252.50; 78-85 lbs. - $255-270; 105 lbs. - $259-262.50; Choice & Graded: 45-50 lbs.: $165-245.
KID GOATS: 84
40-60 lbs.: $230-285; 60-80 lbs. - $260-285; Fair Goats: 80-100 lbs. - $275-290.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Steers: 59 - Choice: $111-128.
Heifers: Choice: $116-125.50.
Cows: 86 - Utility & Comm: $55-75; Canner & Cutter: $48-70; Cutter & BNG: $40-51.
Bulls: 14 - 1-2 - $70-93.
Stock Cows: 24 - Bred: $600-900; Pairs: $900-1,200.
FEEDER CATTLE: 522
Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $141-165; 400-500 lbs. - $155; 500-600 lbs. - $135-150; 600-700 lbs. - $142-159; 800-900 lbs. - $133-134. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $141; 400-500 lbs. - $140-147; 500-600 lbs. - $144; 600-700 lbs. - $119-130; 700-800 lbs. - $132-134; 800-900 lbs. - $130. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $127; 600-700 lbs. - $120.
Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $125-135; 400-500 lbs. - $134; 500-600 lbs. - $134.50; 600-700 lbs. - $120-127; 800-900 lbs. - $128. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $121-134; 400-500 lbs. - $126-132; 500-600 lbs. - $125-128; 600-700 lbs. - $119-124.50; 700-800 lbs. - $115; 800-900 lbs. - $128. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $119; 400-500 lbs. - $117-122.50; 500-600 lbs. - $115.
Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $147-167; 400-500 lbs. - $153-155; 500-600 lbs. - $120-142; 600-700 lbs. - $126; 800-900 lbs. - $114. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $144; 400-500 lbs. - $140-145; 500-600 lbs. - $135; 600-700 lbs. - $100; 700-800 lbs. - $114; 800-900 lbs. - $110. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $140; 400-500 lbs. - $134; 500-600 lbs. - $126; 600-700 lbs. - $115.
Total: 962
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Graded sale every Monday at approx. 3-4p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
Friend’s Stockyard Inc.
376 Stockyard Road
Accident, Md. • 301-746-8178
Monday, August 2, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $124; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $115.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $112; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $103.
Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $132; Medium to Good: Up to $115.
Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $130; Medium to Good: Up to $115.
Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $103; Light: Up to $88.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $85; Light: Up to $83.
Cows: Utility: $65-80.50; Comm. To Good: $54-64; Culls: $50 And Down.
Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $120; Medium to Good: Up to $80; Bob Calves: $20 And Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $106.
Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $50.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $203.
grantsville stockyards
1060 Springs Road
Grantsville, Md.
301-895-5268, 301-895-5677
Saturday, July 31, 2021
Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $135.
Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $122.50.
Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $108.50.
Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Good - Up to $70; Light - Up to $65.
Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $95.
Bulls: Heavy: Up to $96; Light: Up to $95.
Cows: Utility: $60-70; Canners: $50-64; Culls: $45 and Down.
Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm: Up to $85.
Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm: Up to $30.
Beef Cross Calves: Up to $135.
Bob Calves: Up to $35.
Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $90; Heavy: Up to $88; Light: Up to $82.50.
Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $97.50.
Sows: Up to $65.
Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $245; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $240; 30-60 lbs.: $240.
Sheep: Up to $150.
Goats: By Head – Large: $200-400; Medium: $100-225; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $90.
Hay: 1st Cut: Up to $3.35; 2nd Cut: Up to $3.50; Straw: Up to $4.
Four states livestock
P.O. Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, July 28, 2021
SLAUGHTER COWS: 53 Head
Premium Whites: $70-79.
Breakers: H Dressing - $74; Avg. Dressing - $64-67.
Boners: Avg. Dressing - $57-62.
Lean: Avg. Dressing - $54-59.
BULLS: 8 Head
YG #1: 1980 lbs. - $86. H Dressing: 1500-1900 lbs. - $95-99.
FED STEERS & HEIFERS: 25 Head
Ch 2: 1190 lbs. - $128. L Dressing - 1400-1600 lbs. - $115-117. Select L Choice Holsteins - 1100-1600 lbs. - $80-90.
RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 67 Head
Holstein Bull Calves: #1 - 95-120 lbs. - $72-85; 84-94 lbs. - $50-67. #2 - 95-120 lbs. - $50-70; 84-94 lbs. - $30-50.
Holstein Heifers: 112 lbs. - $35.
SLAUGHTER HOGS: 60 Head
250-300 lbs. - $75-82; 325-400 lbs. - $65-69.
SOWS: 16
450-650 lbs. - $75-80. Medium - 450-650 lbs. - $55-65. Thin - 350-450 lbs. - $40.
PIGS & SHOATS: 117 Head
By the head: 20-30 lbs. - $35-65; 30-45 lbs. - $45-80; 50-90 lbs. - $65-100.
By the pound: 190-240 lbs. - $75-82.
FEEDERS: 67 Head
Steers: 226 lbs. - $147 450-650 lbs. - $117-130; 700-900 lbs. - $100-111.
Heifers: 350-500 lbs. - $115-130; 500-600 lbs. - $117-137; 600-700 lbs. - $120-127; 700-900 lbs. - $80-105.
Bulls: 400-500 lbs. - $115-130; 500-600 lbs. - $117-137; 600-700 lbs. - $100-115; 8000-1100 lbs. - $75-87.
GOATS: 44 Head - By the head
Lg. Billey: 200 lbs. - $530.
Nannies: 100-130 lbs. - $210-280.
Wether: 76 lbs. - $225.
Kids #1: 65-85 lbs. - $155-200; Choice - 40-50 lbs. - $40-100.
LAMBS: 48 Head
H Ch Prime: 90-140 lbs. - $200-260. Choice - 40-60 lbs. - $200-240.
SHEEP: 32 Head
Ewes All Weights: $75-125.
Regular Sales: Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second, Fourth & Fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, Stock Cows, Bulls and Feeders – Third & Fifth Wed of month. 8 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.