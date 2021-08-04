FARMERS Livestock

EXCHANGE INC.

1995 Northwestern Pike

Winchester, Va.

540-667-1023

Monday, August 2, 2021

HOGS: 7

    Fair Hogs: 150-175 lbs: $92.50-135; 200-230 lbs: $65-120.

LAMBS: 166

    Hi Choice & Prime: 120-130 lbs.: $230-251; Choice: 70 lbs. - $252.50; 78-85 lbs. - $255-270; 105 lbs. - $259-262.50; Choice & Graded: 45-50 lbs.: $165-245.

KID GOATS: 84

    40-60 lbs.: $230-285; 60-80 lbs. - $260-285; Fair Goats: 80-100 lbs. - $275-290.

SLAUGHTER CATTLE:

Steers: 59 - Choice: $111-128.

Heifers: Choice: $116-125.50.

Cows: 86 - Utility & Comm: $55-75; Canner & Cutter: $48-70; Cutter & BNG: $40-51.

Bulls: 14 - 1-2 - $70-93.

Stock Cows: 24 - Bred: $600-900; Pairs: $900-1,200.

FEEDER CATTLE: 522

Steers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $141-165; 400-500 lbs. - $155; 500-600 lbs. - $135-150; 600-700 lbs. - $142-159; 800-900 lbs. - $133-134. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $141; 400-500 lbs. - $140-147; 500-600 lbs. - $144; 600-700 lbs. - $119-130; 700-800 lbs. - $132-134; 800-900 lbs. - $130. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $127; 600-700 lbs. - $120.

Heifers: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $125-135; 400-500 lbs. - $134; 500-600 lbs. - $134.50; 600-700 lbs. - $120-127; 800-900 lbs. - $128. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $121-134; 400-500 lbs. - $126-132; 500-600 lbs. - $125-128; 600-700 lbs. - $119-124.50; 700-800 lbs. - $115; 800-900 lbs. - $128. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $119; 400-500 lbs. - $117-122.50; 500-600 lbs. - $115.

Bulls: Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $147-167; 400-500 lbs. - $153-155; 500-600 lbs. - $120-142; 600-700 lbs. - $126; 800-900 lbs. - $114. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $144; 400-500 lbs. - $140-145; 500-600 lbs. - $135; 600-700 lbs. - $100; 700-800 lbs. - $114; 800-900 lbs. - $110. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $140; 400-500 lbs. - $134; 500-600 lbs. - $126; 600-700 lbs. - $115.

Total: 962

Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Graded sale every Monday at approx. 3-4p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.

Friend’s Stockyard Inc.

376 Stockyard Road

Accident, Md. • 301-746-8178

Monday, August 2, 2021

Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $124; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $115.

Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $112; 500-850 lbs.: Up to $103.

Slaughter Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $132; Medium to Good: Up to $115.

Slaughter Heifers: Good to Choice: Up to $130; Medium to Good: Up to $115.

Holstein Steers: Good to Choice: Up to $103; Light: Up to $88.

Bulls: Heavy: Up to $85; Light: Up to $83.

Cows: Utility: $65-80.50; Comm. To Good: $54-64; Culls: $50 And Down.

Veal’s: Good to Choice: Up to $120; Medium to Good: Up to $80; Bob Calves: $20 And Down.

Holstein Bull Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $106.

Holstein Heifer Calves: 85-120 lbs. - Up to $50.

Beef Cross Calves: Up to $203.

grantsville stockyards

1060 Springs Road

Grantsville, Md.

301-895-5268, 301-895-5677

Saturday, July 31, 2021

Stock Steers & Bulls: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $135.

Stock Heifers: 200-500 lbs.: Up to $122.50.

Slaughter Steers: Medium to Good: Up to $108.50.

Holstein Steers (Dairy Strs. & Bulls): Good - Up to $70; Light - Up to $65.

Slaughter Heifers: Medium to Good: Up to $95.

Bulls: Heavy: Up to $96; Light: Up to $95.

Cows: Utility: $60-70; Canners: $50-64; Culls: $45 and Down.

Holstein Bull Calves: Return to farm: Up to $85.

Dairy Heifer Calves: Return to farm: Up to $30.

Beef Cross Calves: Up to $135.

Bob Calves: Up to $35.

Hogs: Top Quality: Up to $90; Heavy: Up to $88; Light: Up to $82.50.

Feeder Pigs: By Head: Up to $97.50.

Sows: Up to $65.

Lambs: 70-85 lbs. - Up to $245; 85-125 lbs.: Up to $240; 30-60 lbs.: $240.

Sheep: Up to $150.

Goats: By Head – Large: $200-400; Medium: $100-225; Small: $10-100; Kids: Up to $90.

Hay: 1st Cut: Up to $3.35; 2nd Cut: Up to $3.50; Straw: Up to $4.

Four states livestock

P.O. Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.

301-733-8120

Wednesday, July 28, 2021

SLAUGHTER COWS: 53 Head

Premium Whites: $70-79.

Breakers: H Dressing - $74; Avg. Dressing - $64-67.

Boners: Avg. Dressing - $57-62.

Lean: Avg. Dressing - $54-59.

BULLS: 8 Head

YG #1: 1980 lbs. - $86. H Dressing: 1500-1900 lbs. - $95-99.

FED STEERS & HEIFERS: 25 Head

Ch 2: 1190 lbs. - $128. L Dressing - 1400-1600 lbs. - $115-117. Select L Choice Holsteins - 1100-1600 lbs. - $80-90.

RETURN TO FARM CALVES: 67 Head

Holstein Bull Calves: #1 - 95-120 lbs. - $72-85; 84-94 lbs. - $50-67. #2 - 95-120 lbs. - $50-70; 84-94 lbs. - $30-50.

Holstein Heifers: 112 lbs. - $35.

SLAUGHTER HOGS: 60 Head

250-300 lbs. - $75-82; 325-400 lbs. - $65-69.

SOWS: 16

450-650 lbs. - $75-80. Medium - 450-650 lbs. - $55-65. Thin - 350-450 lbs. - $40.

PIGS & SHOATS: 117 Head

By the head: 20-30 lbs. - $35-65; 30-45 lbs. - $45-80; 50-90 lbs. - $65-100.

By the pound: 190-240 lbs. - $75-82.

FEEDERS: 67 Head

Steers: 226 lbs. - $147 450-650 lbs. - $117-130; 700-900 lbs. - $100-111.

Heifers: 350-500 lbs. - $115-130; 500-600 lbs. - $117-137; 600-700 lbs. - $120-127; 700-900 lbs. - $80-105.

Bulls: 400-500 lbs. - $115-130; 500-600 lbs. - $117-137; 600-700 lbs. - $100-115; 8000-1100 lbs. - $75-87.

GOATS: 44 Head - By the head

Lg. Billey: 200 lbs. - $530.

Nannies: 100-130 lbs. - $210-280.

Wether: 76 lbs. - $225.

Kids #1: 65-85 lbs. - $155-200; Choice - 40-50 lbs. - $40-100.

LAMBS: 48 Head

H Ch Prime: 90-140 lbs. - $200-260. Choice - 40-60 lbs. - $200-240.

SHEEP: 32 Head

Ewes All Weights: $75-125.

Regular Sales: Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second, Fourth & Fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, Stock Cows, Bulls and Feeders – Third & Fifth Wed of month. 8 p.m.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.