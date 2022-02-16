CHARLESTON — Cattle inventory in West Virginia on Jan. 1 dipped slightly from a year earlier.
Cattle totaled 370,000 head, down 5,000 head from the Jan. 1, 2021, inventory. All cows and heifers that have calved totaled 193,000 head, down 2,000 head from Jan. 1, 2021.
Comparing this Jan. 1 to Jan. 1, 2021: beef cows that have calved totaled 188,000 head, down 2,000 head; milk cows that have calved totaled 5,000 head, unchanged; all heifers 500 pounds and over totaled 54,000 head, down 2,000 head; beef replacement heifers totaled 30,000 head, down 2,000 head; milk replacement heifers totaled 2,000 head, unchanged; other heifers totaled 22,000 head, unchanged; steers 500 pounds and over totaled 39,000 head, down 5,000 head; bulls 500 pounds and over totaled 14,000 head, unchanged; calves under 500 pounds totaled 70,000 head, up 4,000 head. All cattle on feed for slaughter totaled 4,000 head, down 1,000 head from 2021.
The 2021, calf crop totaled 185,000 head, unchanged from the 2020 calf crop.
Across the United States, all cattle and calves as of Jan. 1 totaled 91.9 million head, 2% below the 93.8 million head on Jan. 1, 2021.
All cows and heifers that have calved, at 39.5 million head, were 2% below the 40.3 million head on Jan. 1, 2021. Beef cows, at 30.1 million head, were down 2% from a year ago. Milk cows, at 9.38 million head, were down 1% from the previous year.
All heifers 500 pounds and over as of Jan. 1 totaled 19.8 million head, 2% below the 20.2 million head on Jan. 1, 2021. Beef replacement heifers, at 5.61 million head, were down 3% from a year ago. Milk replacement heifers, at 4.45 million head, were down 3% from the previous year. Other heifers, at 9.71 million head, were 1% below a year earlier. Steers weighing 500 pounds and over as of Jan. 1 totaled 16.6 million head, down 1% from Jan. 1, 2021. Bulls weighing 500 pounds and over as of Jan. 1 totaled 2.11 million head, down 5% from Jan. 1, 2021. Calves under 500 pounds as of Jan. 1 totaled 13.9 million head, down 3% from Jan. 1, 2021.
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for all feedlots totaled 14.7 million head on Jan. 1. The inventory is up slightly from the Jan. 1, 2021, total of 14.7 million head.
Cattle on feed in feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head accounted for 81.9% of the total cattle on feed on Jan. 1, up slightly from the previous year. The combined total of calves under 500 pounds and other heifers and steers over 500 pounds (outside of feedlots) at 25.5 million head, was 3% below Jan. 1, 2021.
The 2021, calf crop in the United States was estimated at 35.1 million head, down 1% from the previous year’s calf crop. Calves born during the first half of 2021, were estimated at 25.6 million head, down 1% from the first half of 2020. Calves born during the second half of 2021, were estimated at 9.46 million head, 27% of the total 2021, calf crop. o
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.