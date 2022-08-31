Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

My first appearance on the radio was on a nationally syndicated program about 20 years ago. Prior to that not-so-memorable date, I had been involved in an auto accident between Winchester Hospital and the Livestock Exchange, a location that I highly recommend for this purpose even if you're not buying a cow.

As I was moving through the intersection, an older gentleman in a minivan ran a red light and caught the rear fender of the 1966 half-ton Chevrolet pickup that I was driving. My own momentum then caused the truck to roll over — twice, I think.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.