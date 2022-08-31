My first appearance on the radio was on a nationally syndicated program about 20 years ago. Prior to that not-so-memorable date, I had been involved in an auto accident between Winchester Hospital and the Livestock Exchange, a location that I highly recommend for this purpose even if you're not buying a cow.
As I was moving through the intersection, an older gentleman in a minivan ran a red light and caught the rear fender of the 1966 half-ton Chevrolet pickup that I was driving. My own momentum then caused the truck to roll over — twice, I think.
The windshield had disappeared and I climbed out onto the hood and sat there. I shook the other driver's hand. Had I known what lay ahead, I probably would have hugged him. I had built the truck out of old parts that I had literally been paid to haul away — my biggest investment was a quart of black Rustoleum.
By the time the old fellow's insurance company and I would eventually agree to part company, I would receive on the order of $4,000 for a truck that had already represented a clear profit simply by existing.
So what has this got to do with radio? I'm getting there, I promise.
What was especially noteworthy at the accident scene was the friendly assistance offered and genuine concern shown by other motorists. A Virginia State Trooper arrived at the scene and by way of a greeting drawled, "Was a good ol' truck."
The truck was indeed totaled.
When done with the trooper and after flagging down the friendly driver of G&G Auto Recycling's rollback to haul the truck off the highway, I accepted a ride from a young fellow to my destination, which just happened to be attorney Clinton Ritter's office. Ritter was a regular tractor repair customer and I was on my way to his office to pick up a check.
Talk about being an instant celebrity. Try walking into a lawyer's office bruised and scraped fresh from an auto accident that was undeniably the other driver's fault.
Now, let's look at another of my trucks; I drove this 1968 Ford F-350 Custom Cab tool body truck for 18 years. The truck was pretty much top of the line for its time so it featured an AM radio. For many of those years, daytime talk show hosts were my traveling companions. These stars included Dr. Laura, G. Gordon Liddy, Joan Rivers and a truly interesting and relevant local program, “Talk About the Quality of Life.”
My favorite, though, was Ollie North's program. I didn't necessarily agree with everything Ollie said, but his sincerity was undeniable. Moreover, his show inspired a wider, more interesting variety of callers than other call-in talk shows — it was fun.
On this particular day, I was driving the F-350 and was arriving home when North's program came on the air. Col. North was obviously in an agitated state. En route to the Washington, D.C., studio from which the show is broadcast, he came upon an automobile accident and stopped to render assistance. His vehicle unavoidably blocked part of a lane of traffic causing passing motorists to have to slow down in order to get around.
These drivers responded with obscene gestures and by leaning on their horns. Though genuinely upset, North wisely availed himself the opportunity to use the incident as material for his program. He went on to rail about drivers these days in a general sense, referring to them as "horses' asses." I felt compelled to come to the defense of the drivers who came to my aid during my accident — and to correct his grammar. I jumped out of the truck, went inside and dialed. The producers put me on the air with Col. Oliver North.
During our conversation, I suggested that his mother might prefer that he use the term "equine derriere" in place of the well-deserved moniker that he had bestowed upon these Beltway maniacs. Anyway, we agreed that courteous drivers are wonderful people; everyone else is just traffic.
The truck's AM radio quit shortly thereafter. Other Ollie North listeners tell me that the Col. kept using the term "equine derriere" on the program for some time afterward. I would like to take credit for that — not everyone has the honor of renaming a horse's — well, you know…
But that's not my big radio debut.
In this column in the March 9, 2016, issue, I reviewed a book by Dr. Scott Donaldson, M.D., entitled "Urological Surgery and Light Haulin' — Reflections of a Small Town Surgeon."
Dr. Donaldson also hosts a humorous talk program "Just Sayin'" on WTZQ, Hendersonville, N.C.
My loose demographic study shows a lot of Antique Power and Vintage Truck magazine subscribers in that area. Since I write rural humor columns in both magazines, I thought it might be fun to make a guest appearance on "Just Sayin'" — 2 classic country cut-ups; look out, “Hee-Haw”! Since we would be going past Hendersonville on the way to visit brother-in-law Larry in South Carolina, I texted Dr. Donaldson and pitched my idea. He very enthusiastically got on board. During the ensuing weeks, we texted back and forth in order to set up a recording session at WTZQ. The timing was a little tricky, but we seemed to be zeroing in. Dr. Donaldson then dropped off the face of the earth — the texts went silent; no response.
Something was wrong. On the return trip to West Virginia, we listened to an installment of "Just Sayin'." The recorded story was right from the book and had the feel of archived material. What had happened to Doc Scott?
I worried, imagining any number of tragic circumstances. After weeks of this, I finally called the telephone number that I had been texting.
Dr. Scott Donaldson answered.
The connection was sketchy, but it seems that, about the time we were to record, he was deeply affected by an emergency room experience — something about a family friend and a fatal gunshot wound. Trauma and grief trumps courtesy and even comedy — ! understood. We agreed to try again during the next trip south.
With a face so well suited for radio, I might just get my big break after all.
First published Aug. 31, 2016.
