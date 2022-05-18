CHARLESTON — Eight West Virginia projects will share in $341,018.74 of federal funding under the U.S Department of Agriculture’s 2022
Specialty Crop Block Grant Program stimulus funding.
These projects were chosen from 9 organizations, agencies and institutions that requested a total of $355,057.65 for this fiscal year. Recipients must use the federal funding to enhance the production, processing and consumption of specialty crops in West Virginia. Grant recipients have 2 years to plan, implement and gather data on their respective projects.
Awards are going to:
• Spotted Horse Farm (statewide): $59,713 for “Hops:
Growing the Demand Through Cooperative Engagement”
• Jefferson G.A.P. Coalition (Eastern Panhandle): $52,890 for “Bushel and Peck Curbside Program”
• Wonder Valley Farm (central and southern W.Va.): $71,396.65 for “High-Density Orchard Systems: Enhancing Education and Production Networks in Central and Southern West Virginia”
• Frostmore Farm (Pocahontas County): $48,414 for “Post-CovidVID Expansion of Availability and Access to U-Pick Specialty Crops at Frostmore Farm”
• Country Road Berries (Kanawha and Roane counties): $6,000 for “Strawberry Farm Ramp Back Up to Pre-Covid Production”
• Blue Mountain Farm (Ber-
keley County): $23,467 for “Blue Mountain Farm Wash Station and Refrigerated Storage Proposal”
• Shepherd University (Jefferson County): $51,902 for “Enhancing Production in an Aquaponics System with Spectrum Controlled LED Lights”
• WVU Research Corporation (statewide): $27,236.09 for “Whole-Farm Education for Direct Marketers and Agritourism Operators to Better Manage Market Disruptions”
Since the funds were distributed as a response to the Covid-19 pandemic, each project was required to show how it was impacted by the pandemic, as well show the ability to enhance the competitiveness of specialty crops and address local, regional and national challenges confronting specialty crop producers. The USDA awarded $97 million to 50 states, the District of Columbia and the 5 U.S. territories. Specialty crops are defined as fruits, vegetables, tree nuts, dried fruits, horticulture and nursery crops.
