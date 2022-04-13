FARMERS Livestock
EXCHANGE INC.
1995 Northwestern Pike
Winchester, Va.
540-667-1023
Monday, April 11, 2022
LAMBS: 132
Hi Choice & Prime: 100-105 lbs.: $232-290; Choice:50-60 lbs.: $335-385; Choice:70-85 lbs.: $280-317.50; Slaughter Ewes: $90-150; Rams: $85-165.
KID GOATS: 137
20-40 lbs. - $227-290;40-60 lbs. - $340-430;60-80 lbs. - $320-390; 80-100 lbs. - $320; Dairy Kids: 40 - 15-20 lbs. - $12.50.
SLAUGHTER CATTLE:
Cows: 121 – Utility & Comm: $61-83; Canner & Cutter: $57-80; Cutter & BNG: $45-55.
Bulls: 14 1-2: $95-115.
Stock Cows: 36 - Bred - $775-1,400.
FEEDER CATTLE: 940 (641 Grades/117 Board)
Steers: 342 Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $160-186; 400-500 lbs. - $180-202; 500-600 lbs. - $155-195; 600-700 lbs. - $150-185.50; 700-800 lbs. - $158; 800-900 lbs. - $149-158.50; 900-1100 lbs. - $139-141. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $177-186; 400-500 lbs. - $147-187; 500-600 lbs. - $174; 600-700 lbs. - $140-157; 700-800 lbs. - $143; 800-900 lbs. - $124-137. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $141; 500-600 lbs. - $139; 600-700 lbs. - $109. Board Cattle: 60 steers 800-825 lbs. - $153; 57 steers 850-875 lbs. - $149.50.
Heifers: 295 Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $129-147; 400-500 lbs. - $128-156; 500-600 lbs. - $125-154.75; 600-700 lbs. - $125-145.50; 700-800 lbs. - $123-136; 800-900 lbs. - $120-129. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $140-150; 400-500 lbs. - $135-150; 500-600 lbs. - $127-147.50; 600-700 lbs. - $103-131; 700-800 lbs. - $126-128. Med & Lg #3: 300-400 lbs. - $134; 400-500 lbs. - $137-140.50; 500-600 lbs. - $137.50; 600-700 lbs. - $130.
Bulls: 123 Med & Lg #1: 300-400 lbs. - $141-161; 400-500 lbs. - $156-171; 500-600 lbs. - $153-170.50; 600-700 lbs. - $156; 700-800 lbs. - $133; 800-900 lbs. - $128. Med & Lg #2: 300-400 lbs. - $165-171; 400-500 lbs. - $138-166; 500-600 lbs. - $155-157; 600-700 lbs. - $110-130; 700-800 lbs. - $128. Med & Lg #3: 400-500 lbs. - $147; 600-700 lbs. - $124.
Total: 1,350
Regular sale every Monday at 1 p.m. Graded sale every Monday at approx. 3-4 p.m. Fat cattle sale 1st Monday of each month at 3 p.m.
