WHEELING — More than 200 members and friends of the West Virginia Farm Bureau (WVFB) gathered on Nov. 14-16 at the Oglebay Resort & Conference Center in Wheeling to conduct their 102nd annual meeting.
Among those attending were Hampshire County Farm Bureau members David Parker (Region 1 Director), Jill Parker, Richard “Dick” and Linda Baker and Jean Tutwiler.
During the meeting, longtime Hampshire County Farm Bureau member Jean Tutwiler of Romney was presented the 2021 Distinguished Service Award. Jean has been a valued member of the Hampshire County Farm Bureau and previously served as the Secretary for 23 years. She was awarded a crystal carving and certificate to thank her for her service to agriculture.
Growing up, Jean’s parents owned a 320-acre farm with Black Angus cattle, horses, pigs, sheep and chickens. They planted fruit trees and developed an orchard, starting “Haines’ Fruit Market.” Jean helped at the market as well as in the orchard.
Jean’s father was a Charter Member of the Hampshire County Farm Bureau, which was founded in 1931. Jean’s interest in Farm Bureau began at a very early age with her father as a mentor. His dedication to farming and the values and goals he demonstrated are ingrained in her still today.
In 1988, Jean went to work for the Hampshire County Farm Bureau where she served as Secretary/Treasurer and Membership Chairman. She worked there for 20 years. In her 20 years of service, Jean worked diligently and was passionate to make Annual Membership Quota for Hampshire County. During her tenure as Membership Chairman, Jean only missed reaching quota “one year.”
Jean has been a member of the Order of Eastern Star where she served in many offices and was Worthy Matron of her Chapter in Romney. She has also been a member of CEOS, formerly known as “Farm Women’s Club,” for over 20 years.
As members of the Hampshire County Farm Bureau, Jean and Roscoe attended many annual meetings and banquets, and Jean continues to do so as an active member. They represented the Hampshire County Farm Bureau as voting delegates to the West Virginia Farm Bureau Annual Convention, also for many years.
Although Jean has Macular Degeneration and is considered legally blind, she manages to live a very comfortable, healthy and happy life. She just celebrated her “90th” birthday. She attends church at Romney First United Methodist, and still has a “green thumb,” with a little garden area in her backyard.
Also during the annual meeting was the review of current policies and the addition of new policies by the voting delegates. The policies adopted by WVFB delegates originate at the grassroots level and define the organization’s position on a variety of concerns, including taxes, highways, and public issues.
Elections for state leadership positions were held on the last day of the meeting. The voting delegates chose Charles Wilfong of Pocahontas County to serve as president and Woody Ireland of Ritchie County to serve as vice president.
Regions 2, 3, 4, 6 and 8 had the task of choosing directors to serve on the WVFB board. Elected from Region 2 were Steve Conrad (Pendleton) and Dennis Funk (Hardy); Region 3 did not caucus; from Region 4, David Ash (Tyler) and Michael Merinar (Marshall); from Region 6, Audra Cunningham (Pleasants) and Woody Ireland (Ritchie); from Region 8 Joe Clay (Greenbrier) and Charles Wilfong (Pocahontas).
The Women’s Leadership Committee voting delegates, including Jill Parker and Linda Baker from Hampshire County, selected Pam Hessler from Morgan County as chair of the WVFB Women’s Leadership Committee. Danielle Grant, from Putnam County, will serve as the chair of the WVFB Young Farmer Committee. In addition, both will serve on the WVFB Board of Directors.
For information about this event or about how to join Hampshire County Farm Bureau, please contact Susan Parker at 304-813-1738 or like us on Facebook.
West Virginia Farm Bureau was founded in 1919 to provide leadership, education, information, training and economic services to county Farm Bureaus to enhance the quality of life for its membership.
