“Harvest time” so declares a headline above a close-up orchard harvest scene on the front page of the Aug. 31 Winchester Star. A happy Latino (with a name like Treino, he sure ain’t Irish) looks at the camera from behind a nearly full, 22-bushel bin of apples. The apples are quite sizable and ranging from green to yellow. “Summer Rambos,” I thought. Many of the apples have a slight red blush, which would be consistent with their being picked so late in their season. (The photo was taken on Friday, Aug. 28.)
I then read the caption in order to verify my surely correct assumption. According to the caption, they’re York apples. What? Picking Yorks in August? Hey, if we’re picking Yorks in late summer, you can put me on the list of global warming believers big time. Years ago, I recall seeing a jack-o-lantern carefully carved from a large York apple, riding on the hood of the old Oliver 88 tractor at Whitham Orchard — that’s a clue as to the “real” York picking season.
Here’s the order of the apple harvest in 1980 when I was a full participant. In the absence of green, sour Lodi apples, the first to be picked around Aug. 10, along with most peach varieties are summer Rambo, Tideman Red, Paulared, Miller Red, Jersey Mac — in general summer apples. These were picked by the full-time domestic crew who also did the pruning and other orchard work throughout the year.
In 1980, by today’s date, Sept. 9, the summer apple harvest would be over and the contracted Jamaican picking crew and seasonal tractor drivers would be in the orchard for their 2nd day. This part of the harvest would begin with Johnathan apples. The Johnathan is bright, glossy red with a tangy-sweet taste. They’re a little hard to find these days since they are particularly susceptible to fire blight. For years, fire blight was considered a southern pest but has been moving north of late due to — well, there’s that global warming thing again.
Next would be the delicate Golden Delicious and the never-ending bruising lectures as we try to convince the pickers to sacrifice volume in favor of gentle handling of the fruit. Since the pickers are paid by volume, this proposition has a big hole in it from the start. Thus, the reminders must be almost constant. Somehow, we manage.
A little golden history: the apple began as a chance seedling on a hillside near Bomont, W.Va. (applause). In 1914, Stark Brothers bought the tree for $5,000 and protected their investment with a tall cage, complete with a burglar alarm. (source; “Apples” by Roger Yepson, W.W. Norton Co., 1994)
Red Delicious comes next. This apple hails from the Old Hippie’s home state of Iowa. Legend has it that the first Red Delicious tree was a seedling that popped up in an orchard. It was out of line with the rest of the trees, so the farmer, a devotee of order and precision (probably a German) kept cutting it down.
The persistent seedling kept popping back up, and he eventually let it grow. Someone finally happened to taste the apple, and demand for this variety skyrocketed. Not knowing that true varieties cannot be propagated from seed, he made a sizable profit selling seeds from this tree. Exposure of this unintended hoax would be years away with the first fruits of the seedling trees. Plenty of time for a getaway, perhaps, but the story ends there.
Stayman apples are next. There’s nothing like a Stayman apple. Consequently, newly developed apples keep trying to usurp the name. A real, old-fashioned Stayman’s Winesap and a chunk of sharp cheddar is a satisfying meal in itself. This apple is a little difficult to grow with its unpredictable bloom and fruit set. They bruise easily and have a tendency to crack — but there’s nothing like the real thing.
Real, old-time Stayman trees have a mottled appearance to their foliage, which causes them to look as though they are growing along a dusty road, even if they aren’t. This makes them easily distinguishable from other varieties at a distance, unless they’re all growing along a dusty road, which is often the case.
With brilliant fall foliage and a whiff of wood smoke comes the time to harvest York apples. This chance seedling, discovered by school children near York, Pa., is another variety that’s been tweaked beyond recognition in an effort to make them larger, redder and thus more appealing to the fresh market. It’s still considered a processing apple — they should have left it alone.
A real, old-fashioned York is appealing in appearance with a smoky-sweet taste that can almost be described as romantic. They keep very well and are the standard for pies. Modern Yorks can’t compare. I know where some old trees were. If any of these trees remain, they’re now surrounded by a suburban community.
Rome apples are next — and last. We’re not all that fond of Romes. Though quite appealing visually, their tough skin and general hardness isn’t adequately offset by their rather watery taste. Pickers have a love/hate relationship with the Rome. Being quite large, they fill a picking sack very quickly, which has a distinct advantage to those being paid by volume. Since they are quite hard, they can be handled more roughly without bruising.
Then there’s the downside: Apples intended for the packing or fresh market are more appealing if the stem is left intact; they also store better that way. Rome stems tend to cling tenaciously to the tree, especially after a rain shower. I’ve seen Rome picking actually shut down until the stems eased their grip.
But that’s not all. A large, rock-hard Rome knocked loose from the top of a tree while the picker sets his or her ladder becomes a cannonball. Of course, the picker is looking up. To take one of these in the forehead can leave the picker on his back, blinking his eyes, waiting for the referee to start his count.
I continued to ponder the photo. Some of the apples in the bin seem to have that characteristic, lopsided York shape. I’m stumped. Treino’s smile appeared to broaden slightly.
First published Sept. 9, 2015
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.