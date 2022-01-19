If you know me at all, you likely know that I would add “old” to “good” books in the 1941 Burton Lane/Ralph Freed line above. I like old stuff including old books, of which I have a diverse collection.
Though entertaining, the information they convey is seldom of any practical use today. I enjoy science and social studies textbooks of the prewar era and like to follow them as they go to full color pages while we enter the prosperous postwar period. That’s just one example.
Dr. Foote’s Handbook of 1888 recommends a cabbage leaf under the hat to prevent sunstroke. There are plenty of cabbage leaves around locally during the warm weather, but I’m not sure that I would want to sacrifice ventilation for the protection afforded by ol’ Brassica Eleracia Capitata.
There are many other suggestions including potions containing ingredients like nux vomica and tincture of opium. (I’ll bet CVS is fresh out.) I doubt that Dr. Foote’s Handbook has actually prolonged anyone’s life except perhaps that of Dr. Foote himself, who likely pocketed considerable proceeds.
The book contained ads for mail order hernia trusses and a device called the “Steri opticon.” One would look into this device while facing a lighted oil lamp. The Steri opticon is furnished with slides that “open a window to the world with a laughable narrative.”
I wonder how one would go about ordering one today; No Mastercard, Visa or Amazon — not even a telephone.
Really, though, we of the 60-plus crowd had this lesson — how to compose a business letter when ordering a product — in our dull and proper English textbooks.
“Dear Sirs,” etc., etc. The method of 1888 would have changed little — if at all — by the 1950s or ’60s. The value of all this information now? About zip, lost to obsolescence, another old book to gather dust as we watch the old copper staples turning the binding green. The old grade school textbook that taught us how to order now-obsolete merchandise is now gone, too, and I’m not so sure that I miss it.
There are other examples.
In a crumbling inner-city neighborhood of an old steel town, I saw “Battery repair” in faded paint on a brick wall above the collapsing remnant of an old wooden bay door. I was left with an image of a business about as lively as hitch- path in a snowstorm at midnight.
Curious as to how such a business could have existed, I pulled the book “Automotive Trade Training” by Ray F. Kuns, copright 1926, off the dusty shelf above my desk in the shop.
There, I found 39 pages of detailed instructions — with illustrations — on automotive and lighting battery repair and rebuilding. I am old enough to remember when tractor batteries had a “tar top,” but I had no idea that the stuff was meant to be melted away in order to gain access to the insides of the battery and make repairs.
Repairs included general cleaning of the battery box, fabricating and replacing of the wooden separators, straightening battery plates that had been bent from freezing, the casting of new metal poles and straps, then closing the battery with the tar-like sealing compound. “A steady motion is needed when pouring the sealer in order that the job has the appearance of careful workmanship when it is finished.” admonishes Kuns.
Apparently, no responsible motorist of the 1920s could blame anyone but himself if his car wouldn’t start. A sharp-tongued wife might use such a situation as an opportunity: “Dear, would you like me to ask my father to carve us some new wooden plate separators?”
Today with all the possibilities available to the motorist, these 39 pages are rendered obsolete. Ray Kuns goes back on the shelf to begin a new coat of dust. The sign “Battery Repair” sinks a little deeper into the chalky red brick of this forgotten factory town.
So, can old books have practical value today? Well, there is my Mark Twain collection. To think that all of Twain is simply Tom and Huck is to imply that Rhode Island is representative of the entire North American continent.
My Twain set is 21volumes printed, coincidentally, in 1921. I stay mildly dosed on Twain year-round, but Twain is more of an attitude than something you use around the house.
Then there’s that 17-pound 1922 Funk and Wagnall dictionary. The title page is missing along with the copyright date. Robin Mills, who sold me this monster book had dated it to the late 1920s by the absence of the planet Pluto, discovered in 1931.
In writing about the Easter holiday, I discovered that the dictionary showed the various dates of the holiday — for the next 15 years — starting in 1923.
So detailed is this dictionary that it has become the last word for local crossword sharks and Scrabble champions.
I have a blast with this book. Its illustrations remind me of a 1920s penny arcade world of Rajas and dervishes. Perhaps what helped put me in this frame of mind was some information that I came across while researching magnetos and, consequently, magnetism for Antique Power.
The nearly 2 full pages of words derived from “magnetism” went from “down home” club-foot magnet to the jazzy Harlem magnet. Some others were more mysterious and maybe even a little scary; How about “hypnomagnetic crisis”?
I guess people had those spells in the 1920s — probably from lead infused moonshine and bathtub gin or perhaps a nip of Dr. Foote’s special elixir. I found the word “magnetarium.” It sounds like something a carnival barker might announce: “Step right up and see the amazing magnetarium.”
By definition, though, a magnetarium is a sort of model depicting the movement of the earth’s magnetic fields across the surface. It even lights up, I’m told. The practical value of this information barely moves the needle off of zero.
Has our “technology” brought us into an era where the Bible is no longer relevant? Remember these materials and complex principles that make our technical advancement possible were created by God and have always existed.
An example is the moon, which has stood by silent and unchanging (Psalms 89:37.) Actually, the moon is surrounded by a vacuum so it couldn’t make noise if it wanted to.
Only the works of man can become obsolete and irrelevant, “just a passing fancy and in time they go.”
My preferred translation of the Bible that I use for personal study tends to be a bit controversial in some circles and I’m not here to argue. Perhaps we can discuss this at a later date. I’m just as comfortable with the King James Version. The archaic language of the KJV represents no challenge for me. You see, I have this 17-pound dictionary and …
But really, even a 3-pound Webster’s can be of great help.
As regards the Bible’s relevance, it has never been as relevant as it is today — that’s the way it’s set up. See Romans 15:4.
Love those old books. How about you?
* From “How About You?” introduced in “Babes on Broadway,” Judy Garland and Mickey Rooney, 1941.
