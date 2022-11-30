t

The holidays mean turkey time, and although you will find plenty of farm-raised turkeys in your neighborhood grocery store, the wild turkey population is struggling. In fact, it’s disappearing in many states, and a West Virginia University researcher is working to find out why with help from the National Wild Turkey Federation. 

“In recent decades, there has been an apparent decline in turkey abundance,” said Chris Rota, associate professor in wildlife and fisheries resources at the Davis College of Agriculture, Natural Resources and Design. “There’s a lot of interest right now in understanding the cause of that decline and what management actions we can take to potentially reverse it.”  

