At last ... the final story for February. I know that technically it isn’t the last story of winter, but spring’s once subtle stirrings have become just too evident to ignore. The “Horse Ladies” are starting to chime in from the Shenandoah Valley and Virginia Hunt Country for the annual spring machinery maintenance, and I’ve got the go-ahead to ready the antique mowing equipment at the private farm museum. Sure, there may be some March and even April snowstorms ahead with a late May frost to top it off, but I’m not in a position to give that a lot of thought at the moment.
Since I’ll be busy getting ready for another tractor season, I’m submitting an encore story. “Banshee ‘Reeks” first appeared in the January/February 2013 issue of Antique Power Magazine. I thought it would be a good final cold weather story before we transition into the drab and messy “mud season.” During March, we’ll look for things close to the ground to marvel over as (hopefully) the snow will be gone and the absence of foliage will give us plenty of extra light to search out more hidden secrets of the landscape.
Three years ago, our close-to-the-ground subject was a mysterious barbecue fragrance; 2 years ago found us on the trail of the tin chicken sculptures which led to Mexico via Lucketts, Va. Last year, we searched for U.S.G.S elevation markers — small concrete and brass monuments with some dating back to the 19th century. Anyway, I’m open for suggestions for this year’s close to the ground story.
I can’t draw or paint yet I’ve imagined a piece in one of these mediums entitled Clarke County Cold. Clear, bright sunshine tries valiantly to store some heat in the indifferent gray limestone fences. Beyond, tawny pastures and fields of corn and soybean stubble stretch the leafless oaks of the Blue Ridge. A few last leaves and bits of cornstalks are borne on the frigid wind as it wails like a banshee among the limestone outcroppings or “‘reeks” in the pastures. In no circumstances have I ever complained about my working conditions — too bad — I seem to have a flair for it.
Anyway, I have nominated the cold winter wind as the official bird of Clarke County, Va., in the heart of the Shenandoah Valley. The wind, which would be more than welcome during the hot summer months — usually kicks up in late November and doesn’t relent until midMarch. The effect that the wind has as it passes over the rock outcroppings or ‘reeks (possibly a Gaelic term) was illustrated in the 19th century in neighboring Loudoun County.
A farmer was returning home from town late one night (there remains some speculation regarding his condition) at which time he insists that he actually heard banshees wailing in the ‘reeks. The farm thereafter became known as Banshee ‘Reeks and is now the site of a park by that name.
The official bird was in fine form one January day as daughter Emily, then a 9-year-old, mischievous, tousled-haired imp, and I arrived at a Clarke County horse farm to doctor an IH 4414 diesel tractor. Emily loved horses, but though she was a loving and proficient pet owner, her pets never seemed to live all that long — usually meeting their fate through bizarre, unrelated circumstances. I may have been acting superstitiously, but I couldn’t bear the thought of one of these little tragedies involving a horse — and I couldn’t afford to buy her a rhino.
In order to sidestep the question of her actually owning a horse, I saw to it that she had every possible opportunity to enjoy my customers’ horses — petting, feeding, grooming and riding. I made it understood to my horse farm owners that as long as Emily was on a horse, my mechanic’s meter wasn’t running. Swapping mechanic work for riding lessons was perhaps a little pricey, but it has worked out quite well.
There was no one at this farm today so Emily wouldn’t be riding — definitely an apple and carrot day. The tractor had recently received a block heater to warm the coolant thus reducing the oil drag and making the old tractor reasonably easy to start in cold weather. Though the starter now spun the heated engine merrily, the engine now refused to fire. There wasn’t even fuel vapor at the exhaust.
In order to access an electrical outlet for the block heater, the tractor had been pulled partway up a steep bank near the barn. As these fuel systems age, they develop a tendency to lose their prime when parked on a hill unless their fuel tank is tippytop full. I found some diesel fuel in the barn, filled the tank, bled the system and the fragrant smoke was soon forthcoming. It was cold and I was done, but Emily wasn’t.
She beckoned to another horse — barely more than a speck on the snowy, windswept horizon. “Aren’t you about done?” I pleaded. “Just a little longer. I think he’s going to come visit me,” she replied. There were 14 horses; she had so far visited with 8 — only 6 to go. Well, she’s got the old Baltic cold tolerance that I had when I was her age, burrowing into the deep snowdrifts in the subzero temps of the late ‘50s, I thought as I sat in the truck waiting for the temperature needle to move. Emily waved a carrot to another distant horse as I shivered and the wind howled like a banshee over the ‘reeks.
First published Feb. 26, 2014
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.