Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

(“Poke Salad Annie —‘gator’s got your granny …” from a song by Tony Joe White, 1968)

I found myself spreading manure near a fencerow bountiful with fall wild flowers. Yellow coriopsis and golden rod, the deep purple of ironweed is complimented by the more subtle hue of purple red top or broomsage. Clusters of white asters glow so brightly in the low sunlight they seem almost to be illuminated from within. Blue asters are starting to appear — the last flower to bloom — the harbinger of first frost. Tall pokeweeds dangle their purple berries from sturdy stalks and branches. The stalks are candy apple red in color — like a 1960’s hot rod. Pokeberries — where I come from, they’re called inkberries.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.