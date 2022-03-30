DES MOINES, Iowa — For years Americans have been told autonomous technology was improving and that driverless vehicles were just around the corner.
Finally they’re here, but to catch a glimpse of them, you’ll need to go to a farm rather than look along city streets.
Beginning this fall, green 14-ton tractors that can plow day or night with no one sitting in the cab, or even watching nearby, will come off the John Deere factory assembly line in Waterloo, Iowa, harkening the age of autonomous farming.
