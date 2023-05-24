Dr. Todd Addis VMD lives in Elverson, Pa., and has a property at Wickliffe, near Berryville, Va. I service the old Ford tractor there. Traditionally, a Latino member of his son-in-law’s construction crew (He’s Irwin Opitz, Opitz Construction in Rappahannock County) would do the mowing with the 2N Ford Tractor and rear-mounted finish mower. I would stop by to make repairs as needed.
Somewhere during this time, we decided that I could do both the mowing and repairs, switching rates during the day as the situation dictates. This arrangement would prevent the many occasions when our mystery friend —whom neither of us have actually met — would drive a considerable distance only to have to knock off when the tractor malfunctioned. Anyway, it’s kind of a semi-retirement thing.
For a few years afterward, I would stop by the property to mow, only to find that our mysterious Mexican had already mowed the place, greased the equipment and fixed a flat tire. I reverted back to our previous ad hoc repairs-only arrangement.
On the evening of May 11, Dr. Addis (whom, I might add, is a subtle to moderate hoot on the phone) called to tell me that the arrangement with the construction crew member had ended and asked if we could revive our previous agreement. Making no effort to mask my enthusiasm, I agreed. Of course, as the reader may recall, it had been raining since forever and the grass was out of control.
Friday, May 13 (yes, I know) found me in Winchester awaiting the arrival of a John Deere part that I had ordered at New Virginia Tractor, formerly Carlyle and Anderson. The sun made a brief appearance that day so I decided to fill the time mowing at Wickliffe. I found the mowing outfit fueled up and ready to go, though one of the wheels on the finish mower looked to be in the late stages of decomposition.
Now, you practical-minded farmers will probably find this to be a little strange; When I find an old tractor covered in multiple layers of old caked grease and grass seed I try not to disturb this patina of age. (This is the stuff that inspired the title of my semi-monthly rural humor column in Antique Power Magazine — “Of Grease and Chaff.”) Thus I was unable to read the gear shift pattern cast into the transmission top cover.
After starting the tractor, I fished around for reverse. It took several tries before the old Ford moved backward over the brick left behind a rear wheel and out of the shed. Fortunately, it’s too early in the year for the shed to be abuzz with angry wasps disturbed by the noise and exhaust smoke. I nuanced the hydraulics for just the right mower height. However, this system seems to have a mind of its own. When the hydraulics and I finally reached an accord, we took off in a gear that I can only presume to be second — it did seem awfully fast, though.
By the way, a 2N doesn’t have brakes— neither does the earlier, (1939-early 1942) 9N or about the 1st half of the 8N’s production (late 1947-1952). A design defect causes oil from the bevel gear compartment to leak onto the brake shoes. The only cure is to install later production 8N axle housings.
I’m not so sure that it would help all that much if the 2N did have operable brakes.
The brake and clutch pedals, at the end of their long metal arms, are so primitively forged that they would look at home on some very basic horse-drawn conveyance. Now imagine this; the clutch pedal is on the left side next to the main body of the tractor. The left brake pedal is to the left of the clutch pedal. The right brake pedal is on the right side of the tractor.
Thus, in order to simultaneously brake and de-clutch and bring the tractor to a stop without it turning sharply to the right (unless you ride side-saddle) requires THREE feet. (Ford would eventually move both brakes to the right side in later 8N production)
We sped around the old restored log house. The tall, narrow single-ribbed tires sought out even the most minute irregularities of the ground’s surface and telegraphed them back to me through the steering. A banner of cobwebs fluttered from the one remaining headlight in the breeze generated by the cooling fan.
When I noticed the row of solar powered lights planted in the tall grass along the walkway to the house, it was already too late to stop. Rather than mow them to bits, I, like Big Joe in The Ballad of Phantom 309, turned the wheel sharply to avoid disaster.
The tractor and I rode gracefully down a steep bank. Oh well, the bank needed mowing anyway — but the gravel driveway at the bottom of the bank didn’t. With gravel flying far and wide, I noticed that the defective mower wheel had gasped its last and the mower was riding too low.
It was time to put the tractor away, which entails its own adventures. There’s a gentle slope to the dirt floor of the shed. Pull into the shed and depress the clutch and the tractor with no brakes begins rolling backward back out from under the roof. Various items such as bricks and rocks have been left partially buried on the floor with the idea that the tractor would run them over then roll back against them and stop.
These work for a while but eventually get pounded into the thick creek-bottom soil. The trick then is to shut the engine off with the tractor in gear before going through the far wall of the shed. With years of practice and only one shed wall encounter, I was able to do this easily. A brick went behind a wheel to hold the tractor in place while I removed the wheel bracket from the mower — on to Solenburger’s for another wheel.
One more clear day ensued since then. I used that day to mow most of another, larger property. As I write this, there are two more clear days in the forecast before rain resumes. Until then, I’ll use this time to put together the mower wheel assembly and perhaps search out another, cleaner 2N and find out what gear I was in.
First published May 25, 2016.
