Ted Kalvitis - Far Muse

Dr. Todd Addis VMD lives in Elverson, Pa., and has a property at Wickliffe, near Berryville, Va. I service the old Ford tractor there. Traditionally, a Latino member of his son-in-law’s construction crew (He’s Irwin Opitz, Opitz Construction in Rappahannock County) would do the mowing with the 2N Ford Tractor and rear-mounted finish mower. I would stop by to make repairs as needed.

Somewhere during this time, we decided that I could do both the mowing and repairs, switching rates during the day as the situation dictates. This arrangement would prevent the many occasions when our mystery friend —whom neither of us have actually met — would drive a considerable distance only to have to knock off when the tractor malfunctioned. Anyway, it’s kind of a semi-retirement thing.

