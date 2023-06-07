Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, May 31, 2023
Fleshy Beef: 1400-2000 lbs. - $109-122.
Breakers: Avg. Dressing - $98-109.
Boners: H. Dressing - $108-113; Avg. Dressing - $99-107.
Lean: H. Dressing - $90-101; Avg. Dressing - $80-89.
YG #1: 1300-2100 lbs. - $115-125; H. Dressing: $133.
FED STEERS & HEIFERS: 17 Head
H Ch Prime Steer: 1300-1500 lbs. - $184-186; Select Steer: 1200-1500 lbs. - $125-156; H Ch Prime Heifer: 1200-1400 lbs.: $180-181; 1500-1650 lbs. - $180; Select Heifer: 1500-1700 lbs. - $120-130.
HOLSTEIN BULL CALVES: 77 Head
#1: 95-120 lbs. - $275-290; 84-94 lbs. - $275-290. #2: 95-120 lbs. - $220-270; 84-94 lbs. - $220-270; Hol Heifers #1: 90 lbs. - $170; Beef X Bulls #2: 90-110 lbs. - $310; Beef X Heifers #2: 90 lbs. - $300.
250-300 lbs. - $60-72; 300-350 lbs. - $65-71.
By the Head: 27 lbs. - $49. By the Pound: 180-220 lbs. - $60-80.
1000-1100 lbs. - $127-166.
200-400 lbs. - $137-162; 400-600 lbs. - $127-167; 600-700 lbs. - $155-160; 1000-1150 lbs. - $125-142.
300-500 lbs. - $150-187; 500-600 lbs. - $145-192; 700-900 lbs. - $113-125; Fancy Sim Angus Bull: 1225 lbs. - $2100-2550; PB Blk Angus can be Reg: 850 lbs. - $3100.
Pairs: $1000-1600; L Bred Cows: $1300-1850; S Med Bred Cows: $900-1250.
Billies: 150 lbs. - $310-340; Nannies: 146 lbs. - $270; Kids #1: 50-65 lbs. - $180-240.
H Ch: 60-80 lbs. - $250-290; 85-95 lbs. - $265.
Ewes: 90-150 lbs. - $85-115.
