School is almost back in session after a fun-filled summer for our FFA members.
The summer started with the 2021-2022 officer team beginning their journeys as chapter officers. The officers are:
President – Nathan Sions II
Vice President – Emma Ramsey
Secretary – Caitlyn Myers
Treasurer – Justin Frazer
Reporter – Daisy Dalrymple
Historian – Brady Pyles
Sentinel – Mark Watson
Chaplin – Amelia Hicks
Parliamentarian – Alex Spencer
Assistant Advisor – Madison Corbin
Meetings were held and new ideas for the coming year were brewing. We are excited to see what the coming year has in store.
Some of the officers were able to attend State Convention in Ripley. There, they went to team building workshops, were able to meet state officers and the National FFA President and watched many of our members receive their State degrees.
The last week of July, we were blessed to be able to participate in our county fair. Members showed livestock from all across the board, from market hogs to big steers. After a year away, it was great to see all the livestock the exhibitors worked hard raising, and were ready to show. We were also grateful for all the businesses in our community who came to participate in the livestock sale and supported us.
Our chapter experienced a great loss of a former member, Taylor Michael, who loved showing at the fair each year. It was a beautiful thing to watch businesses come together and donate to the Michael family during the sale.
While at the fair, we held our annual silent auction. Advisors, officers and other FFA members helped run the auction throughout the week. The proceeds go to members going to the National FFA Convention in the fall.
Thank you to all businesses and individuals who donated items for the auction. Many of our members are going on to the State Fair to show livestock there as well, and we are wishing them the best of luck. It’s great to see the kids excel at what they’re passionate about.
We can’t wait to see familiar and new faces as we return and get ready for the new school year.
The 2021-2022 school year is going to be one to remember for the Hampshire County FFA Chapter.
