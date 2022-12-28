More than 200 members and friends of the West Virginia Farm Bureau (WVFB) gathered on November 13-15th at the Oglebay Resort & Conference Center in Wheeling, WV, to conduct their 103rd Annual Meeting. Among those attending were Hampshire County Farm Bureau members David Parker (Region 1 Director), Jill Parker, Richard “Dick” Baker and Linda Baker.
Hampshire County was recognized at the meeting for gold stars in Quota and Administration. Randi Jo Wolford proudly represented Hampshire County taking home first place in the Flora and Denver Turner Memorial Youth Speech Contest. Randi Jo is the winner of a $650 continuous scholarship for up to 4 years.
The most important activity conducted during the Annual Meeting is the review of current policies and the addition of new policies by the voting delegates. The policies adopted by WVFB delegates originate at the grassroots level and define the organization’s position on a variety of concerns, including taxes, highways, and public issues.
Elections for state leadership positions were held on the last day of the meeting. The voting
delegates chose Charles Wilfong of Pocahontas County to serve as president and Woody Ireland of Ritchie County to serve as vice president.
Regions 1, 3, 5 and 7 had the task of choosing directors to serve on the WVFB Board of Directors.
Elected from Region 1 were Kory Harmison (Morgan) and David Parker (Hampshire); from Region 3, Herb Kwasniewski (Randolph) and John Pitsenbarger (Nicholas); from Region 5, Mike Morris (Monongalia) and Pat Nestor (Gilmer); and from Region 7 Clyde Bailey (Kanawha) and Danielle Grant (Putnam).
The Women’s Leadership Committee voting delegates, including Jill Parker, and Linda Baker from Hampshire County, selected Pam Hessler from Morgan County as chair of the WVFB Women’s Leadership Committee. Michelle Wilfong, from Pocahontas County, will serve as the chair of the WVFB Young Farmer Committee. In addition, both will serve on the WVFB Board of Directors.
For information about this event or about how to join Hampshire County Farm Bureau, please contact Susan Parker at 304-813-1738 or like us on Facebook. The county will also be starting a Women’s Leadership Committee for 2023. The first planning meeting will be January 5th at 6 p.m. at Covenant Baptist Church Romney.
West Virginia Farm Bureau was founded in 1919 to provide leadership, education, information, training and economic services to county Farm Bureaus to enhance the quality of life for its membership.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.