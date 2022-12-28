Randi Jo Wolford (2).jpg

Randi Jo Wolford receives first place in the Flora and Denver Turner Memorial Youth Speech Contest

More than 200 members and friends of the West Virginia Farm Bureau (WVFB) gathered on November 13-15th at the Oglebay Resort & Conference Center in Wheeling, WV, to conduct their 103rd Annual Meeting. Among those attending were Hampshire County Farm Bureau members David Parker (Region 1 Director), Jill Parker, Richard “Dick” Baker and Linda Baker.

Hampshire County was recognized at the meeting for gold stars in Quota and Administration. Randi Jo Wolford proudly represented Hampshire County taking home first place in the Flora and Denver Turner Memorial Youth Speech Contest. Randi Jo is the winner of a $650 continuous scholarship for up to 4 years. 

Hampshire.jpg

David Parker (Region 1 Director), Jill Parker, Richard “Dick” Baker and Linda Baker represented Hampshire County at the 103rd annual meeting of the Farm Bureau.

