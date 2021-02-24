During the colder months, our thoughts are often with the plight of the homeless. But is their situation always a ‘’plight?” In some instances, homelessness can be an adventure. Let me relate what brought this all to mind.
In the Hampshire County quiz in the Jan. 4 issue of the Review, I was surprised to learn that South Branch Mountain is the highest point in the county. In our end of the county, it’s long been held that the highest point in Hampshire County is George’s Peak aka McDonald’s Knob, which comprises the northern end of. Sandy Ridge along Cold Stream Rnad between Capon Bridge and North River Mills. Its peak is a surreal world of boulders and gnarled growth. There is where the deer hide when the woods fill up with heavily armed, GPS-guided tax accountants dressed in camo the color of sewage. I have a particular interest in this mountain — our family was homeless there.
Around 1979, we purchased 7-1/2 acres of steep former sheep pasture on the side of this mountain. The access was little more than a logging road that wound through three quarters of a mile of dense forest. For the next several years, this property served us as a source of deer meat and firewood while we rented old houses elsewhere in the area.
Eventually one of these housing arrangements fell through in a particularly unfortunate manner. During the litigation that followed, I confess that I felt some satisfaction at seeing our former landlords literally laughed out of the courtroom, but it was September and we — my wife, myself, two children and a newborn infant — still needed a place to live.
We set up camp on our mountain property. Very few homeless families are privileged to own the ground under their encampment — hence I coined the term “homeless lite.” Glenwood Johnson sawed some lumber for us while we scouted about for other (mostly used) building materials. I set the locust post foundation and with the help of some very skilled friends, who were accustomed to raising Kingdom Halls in a weekend, our cabin was framed and floored in one late October day. We roofed the cabin in used tin just as the rains that would cause the flood of 1985 arrived. Homeless no longer, so began our 4-year off-the-grid adventure. We had lived off the grid before — she more than I, actually. Now and then I wonder how things would have gone had we stayed up there. Though not one to be wowed by advances in technology, such a venture might prove to be a lot easier these days.
Our communication with the rest of the world consisted of a citizen’s band radio in one of our vehicles. We could radio someone to call someone else to have them get on the air to talk to us, however, no one could call us unless we had our “ears on.” It got complicated.
Today, even a professed Luddite like me can dial up virtually anyone in the world from my shirt pocket.
Even with rain barrels, water was a hassle and an expense.
Still, the beauty of driving our antique trucks to Craik Spring and filling buckets wasn’t entirely lost on us. Watercress that our oldest daughter planted there still flourishes annually.
Though we never had a problem from drinking this spring water, Steve Bailes reported some queasiness after drinking from that spring. A random infestation of coliform bacteria from run-off is one possibility, but let us not forget — Steve eats bugs.
I had dug a hole for a cistern right outside the kitchen door and was negotiating with Jolin Concrete to have a 700-gallon tank dropped there. We sold the place before this was completed, but this cistern would have been used with an old-time hand pump.
The land above the cabin was steep enough to allow rain water from our roof to be directed to a cistern uphill, then siphoned back to the cabin for running water. A separate line running to and from a tank buried in a pit of decaying bark mulch would provide hot water. I never got a chance to start on this phase. We’ll never know how well it may have worked.
Local history suggested the existence of a water hole nearby that was used by livestock as late as the 1940s. The hole was said to have filled in with forest loam. I never found it, but not for want of searching.
Much of the access road was rather steep. We followed the example of leaving an old surplus army jeep at the foot of the hill, a method of access common in West Virginia in years past.
Our “Army Jeep” was actually an old International Harvester Scout devoid of muffler or doors and sporting one dim, flickering headlight. Four-wheel-drive still hadn’t pervaded rural culture as it has today. The Old Hippie’s current daily driver, a Subaru Forester, would take on this road with ease — and with air conditioning, stereo and heated seats, too.
It seems that we were always in a river during the warmer months. Of course, this was how we stayed clean most of the year, but during the real heat of summer, this was the only way to cool off. While the oldest 2 girls were at school, Stephanie and the baby, Emily, hung out at the North River, Harris Pond or the Ruritan Club Park. Emily learned to swim before she could talk.
The ghastly summer heat of late could make living off the grid difficult without access to a waterway. Another downside is the spread of rabies in local wildlife. I’ve gotten too old to outrun a rabid animal. Keeping firearms close by has become essential. Unfortunately, that makes us potentially more dangerous than the animal, but it’s the only way to stop them.
Today, a typical tax return would probably be sufficient as a down payment on a “steep but cheap’’ piece of land. Once it’s paid off, what’s the worst that can happen if the economy turns sour? With a measure of health and imagination and good friends “homeless lite” may not be such a bad prospect. Montani semper liberi — and don’t you forget it.
First published Feb. 22, 2017
