CHARLESTON — The number of farms in West Virginia dropped slightly, but the acreage remained the same during 2020, the U.S. Department of Agriculture is reporting.
The number of farms totaled 22,800 in 2020, down 100 from 2019. The total land in farms was 3.5 million acres, unchanged from 2019.
The average farm size was 154 acres, up 1 acre from 2019.
The West Virginia number of farms in the $1,000-$9,999 economic sales class totaled 16,500 in 2020, down 100 from 2019. Land in this class totaled 1.50 million acres, unchanged from 2019. The average farm size for this sales class was 91 acres, up 1 acre from 2019.
The farms in the $10,000-$99,999 economic sales class totaled 5,500, land in these farms totaled 1.40 million acres, and the average farm size was 255 acres, all unchanged from 2019.
Also unchanged from 2019 were the farms in the $100,000-$249,999 economic sales class. Farms totaled 370, land totaled 270,000 acres, and average farm size was 730 acres.
Likewise, the $250,000-$499,999 economic sales class was unchanged from 2019, with 130 farms totaling 110,000 acres, an average size of 846 acres.
The 2 biggest classes of farms in the state remained unchanged.
Farms in the $500,000-$999,999 economic sales class totaled 150 and 110,000 acres, an average size of 733 acres per farm. The $1 million-or-more economic sales class totaled 150 farms and 110,000 acres, 733 acres on average.
Across the United States, the number of farms in 2020 was estimated at 2,019,000, down 4,400 farms from 2019. The number of farms in all sales classes declined.
In 2020, 51.1 percent of all farms had less than $10,000 in sales and 81.5 percent of all farms had less than $100,000 in sales. In 2020, 7.4 percent of all farms had sales of $500,000 or more.
Total land in farms, at 896.6 million acres, decreased 800,000 acres from 2019. The biggest change for 2020 is that producers in Sales Class $10,000-$99,999 operated 550,000 fewer acres than in 2019. In 2020, 30.1 percent of all farmland was operated by farms with less than $100,000 in sales, while 40.8 percent of all farmland was operated by farms with sales of $500,000 or more.
The average farm size for 2020 is 444 acres, unchanged from the previous year. Average farm size increased in the $250,000-$499,999, $500,000-$999,999, and $1,000,000 or more sales classes and remained unchanged in all others.
