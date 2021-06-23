The pest is still a problem for the West Virginia Department of Agriculture’s Plant Industries Division today, but a program called Slow the Spread is minimizing the impact on our forests.
“The preferred species of tree the gypsy moth will eat is predominantly oak, white and chestnut oak to be exact. They’ll feed on 300 different species of trees, but oak is their preferred food source,” explains WVDA Slow the Spread Program Coordinator Andy Stotts.
The damage gypsy moths do to the forest is devastating. They can defoliate acres and acres of tree canopies, leaving the forest looking like the dead of winter in mid-summer.
“West Virginia currently has 44 counties considered generally infested with gypsy moth,” explains WVDA Plant Industries Division Director Tim Brown.
He’s been battling the bugs for decades. But he stresses, it’s not a lost cause. A pilot program that got its start in West Virginia has made a difference.
“The original project was a pilot program between the WVDA, the U.S. Forest Service and the state of Virginia. This program, called Slow the Spread Pilot Project, ran from 1992 to 1999. We focused on research and trapping the insects to give the state a good handle on early detection,” says Brown.
In 2000, the Slow the Spread Pilot Project was put into play nationally by the U.S. Forest Service and expanded to nine other states.
“It became a national program with the U.S. Forest Service. It goes from the coast of North Carolina all the way through Minnesota and the states in between,” Brown said.
West Virginia, says Stotts, is in a unique position.
On the eastern side of the state there is an established infestation. On the western side of the state, the gypsy moth is rare to non-existent.
“We’re right here in a transition zone,” Stotts says.
Cut the state down the middle and that’s about where the demarcation line can be found. The Slow the Spread program now focuses on using traps to determine where the gypsy moth population is moving.
Traps are spread out in grids all over the western side of the state. You can often spot them hanging in trees in heavily forested areas.
“There’s no reason to trap on the eastern side of West Virginia because we know that they’re there. We’re looking for populations on the western side of the state in front of where we expect to find the gypsy moth. We start setting the traps the first of April, and we’ll start checking them around the first week in July. The first male flight is around the end of June, the first of July,” explains Stotts. “We set the traps out to do population studies. The traps have a lure in them.
We’re catching the male moths. It has a lure in it that smells like the female. The males think they’ve found her and flutter inside the trap. The traps have sticky tanglefoot, and the moths get stuck to the side of the traps.”
The traps are then collected and examined to determine how big a problem gypsy moths may be in that particular area.
“When you get one moth in a trap, it may be random. You get a trap with six or more, there’s probably something going on there,” says Stotts. “If that‘s the case, we could very well come in the next year and depending on what the catch was, we’ll do an intensive grid around it, place traps every 500 meters. In the last few years, anytime we‘ve had a population like that it didn’t spring up the next year.
But if it continues to show a spike, then we will treat the area with a mating disruption treatment.”
That’s done by air. A plane will fly about 175 feet above the canopy dispersing a small amount of a mating disruptor or pheromone to confuse the males to not find the females. That’s the ultimate population control, and the only species it impacts is the gypsy moth.
“Mating disruption treatments target male gypsy moths to confuse them from finding and mating with females, thus reducing the population. The treatments do not affect other insect species or the public,” Brown explains.
Brown says the program started out using handwritten, scannable forms to keep track of where the traps were placed and where problem areas could be found. It was a time-consuming process.
“We started out using the first GPS systems. That info was fed into a huge database,” Brown says.
“Then, in the early 2000’s, we began using PDAs or personal data assistants. That was before cell phones became the norm or tablets. Today, we’re using tablets and cell phones that automatically put your GPS location in the system. It makes everything so much better. It gives a more robust data set and enables the project to manage 60,000 sites across multiple states.”
On average, the WVDA will set out about 4,000 traps each spring. It takes about a dozen full-time and part-time Slow the Spread workers to gather the data from the traps. Both Brown and Stotts are pleased where the program is going.
“Have we slowed the spread? Absolutely! I think gypsy moths would have already migrated to Kentucky by now without the Slow the Spread program,” says Brown. “Without Slow the Spread we’d have a different landscape, more severe timber damage in the state than what we already have. We are preserving the forest not only for the lumber industry but for the aesthetics in West Virginia. We want every tourist to come and enjoy our great state, our wonderful fall colors. If gypsy moths were to get established and eat those leaves off, it takes away the color. We want to protect the state from that.”
Brown says every West Virginian can play a part in slowing the spread. The moths can travel several miles on their own, but it’s when they hitch a ride that the problem expands into new areas. That’s why it’s important to check your vehicles and RVs for the egg masses before you travel. And never transport wood from one part of the state to another. You need to buy wood where you burn it. For more information on gypsy moths, contact the WVDA Plant Industries Division at bugbusters@wvda.us.
