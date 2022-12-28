Four states livestock
PO Box 108, Hagerstown, Md.
301-733-8120
Wednesday, December 21, 2022
SLAUGHTER COWS: 89 Head
Fleshy Beef: 1300-1800 lbs. - $75-88.
Breakers: H. Dressing - $74-81; Avg. Dressing - $68-73.
Boners: H. Dressing - $70-74; Avg. Dressing - $65-70.
Lean: H. Dressing - $66-72; Avg. Dressing - $60-65.
Thin & Light: Avg. Dressing - $60.
BULLS: 3 Head
FED CATTLE: 14 Head
H Choice Prime Steers: 1456 lbs. - $162; L Choice Steers: 1440 lbs. - $141; H Choice Prime Heifers: 1300-1500 lbs. - $159-162; L Choice Holstein Heifers: 1425 lbs. - $112.
HOLSTEIN BULL CALVES: 52 Head
#1: 94-120 lbs. - $130-150; 84-94 lbs. - $90-105. #2: 94-120 lbs. - $105-127; 84-94 lbs. - $60-85.
Beef Heifers: #1 - 100 lbs. - $295; #2 – 80-100 lbs. - $165-180.
BUTCHER HOGS: 59 Head
240-300 lbs. - $76-88; 350-375 lbs. - $82-84.
SOWS: 6 Head
464 lbs. - $50; 600-650 lbs. - $48-53.
BOARS: 3 Head
500-800 lbs. - $10-15.
PIGS & SHOATS: 91 Head
By the Head: 20-35 lbs. - $15-21; 45-60 lbs. – $45-60; By the Pound: 100-150 lbs. - $70-102; 150-200 lbs.: $85-102; 200-240 lbs.: $80-90.
Stock Boars: 2 Head
300-400 lbs. - $19-25; 250-400 lbs. - $26-42.
STOCK CATTLE: 46 Head
FEEDER STEERS -
400-475 lbs. - $110-112; 470 lbs. - $93.
FEEDER HEIFERS -
325-425 lbs. - $90-115; 550-750 lbs. - $92-112; 950-1200 lbs. - $91-102.
FEEDER BULLS -
414 lbs. - $165; 664 lbs. - $128; 735 lbs. - $105; 2 Red: 900-1000 lbs. - $93-100.
DAIRY REPLACEMENTS: 18 Head
Plain Bred Hostein: $700-800; Fresh Heifers: $850-1225; Open Jersey: 650 lbs.: $350-460.
GOATS: 50 Head
Billies L: 130-200 lbs. - $250-335.
Wethers: 140 lbs. - $225-280.
Nannies: 100-180 lbs. - $200-220.
Kids #1: 70-100 lbs. - $150-215.
LAMBS: 68 Head
Choice: 70-90 lbs. - $195; 95-110 lbs. - $145-190; 120-160 lbs. - $120-165.
Stock Cow Sale – First Wed. of month. 8 p.m.; Feeder Cattle Sales – Second, Fourth & Fifth Wed. of month; Dairy, stock cows, bulls and feeders – Third & Fifth Wed of month. 7 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.